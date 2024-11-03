Tamkeen Calls For Reforms In Agricultural Labour Regulations To Protect Workers' Rights

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Agricultural cooperatives play a crucial role in protecting farmers' rights, providing them with economic stability, bargaining power, and better access to resources, said Linda Kalash, head of the Tamkeen for Aid and Human Rights Organisation.

"To this day, there is no method for calculating farmers' working hours," Kalash said on Sunday, adding that this applies to both Jordanian and non-Jordanian workers.

Tamkeen highlighted these concerns in a recent panel on "The Conditions of Agricultural Workers Post-Implementation of the Agricultural Labour Regulation and its Effectiveness in Practice."

The discussion addressed regulations in the sector, especially conditions faced by female agricultural workers and the unique challenges they encounter.

"The rights of agricultural workers are a major economic and labour issue, requiring attention, given the significant challenges in the sector," according to Tamkeen.

Agricultural workers were initially excluded from Jordan's Labour Law, introduced in 1960. This exclusion persisted until 1996, with the issuance of a new labour law. An amendment in 2002 allowed the Cabinet to include certain worker categories in the law.

A bylaw issued in 2003 extended coverage to limited agricultural roles, such as agricultural engineers, veterinarians, and technicians in government institutions and farms. In 2008, the Labour Law exclusion for agricultural workers was repealed.

A new provision called for regulations to outline specific protections. In 2021, Bylaw on Agricultural Workers No. 19 established rights for agricultural workers, including defined working hours, vacations, and social security.

The panel, targeting government, civil society groups, and sector experts, discussed male and female workers' conditions, in the presence of Labour Ministry and Social Security Corporation representatives.