Digital Cooperation Organization at Summit of the Future: Accelerating digital cooperation to drive digital prosperity

(MENAFN- APCO Worldwide) New York, USA, November 3, 2024: The Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO) has concluded its participation at the UN Summit of the Future ahead of the UN General Assembly High-Level Week on September 22-23, 2024. The DCO's activities emphasized multi-stakeholder digital cooperation to drive prosperity, in line with the Organization’s commitment to enable prosperity for all by accelerating the inclusive and sustainable growth of the digital economy.

On 22 September 2024, UN Member States approved the Global Digital Compact (GDC) with the goal of “an inclusive, open, sustainable, fair, safe and secure digital future for all”. Approved as part of the ‘Pact for the Future’, the Global Digital Compact will define the framework for governments to “work in collaboration and partnership with the private sector, civil society, international organizations, the technical and academic communities and all other stakeholders, within their respective roles and responsibilities, to realize the digital future we seek”. The GDC negotiations have been led by the Co-Facilitators, the Permanent Representatives of Sweden and Zambia to the United Nations.

At the Summit of the Future, following the adoption of the GDC, the DCO Secretary-General Deemah AlYahya addressed the United Nations General Assembly as an Observer for the first time since the creation of the Organization, with a call for action for multilateral cooperation as the driving force towards an inclusive and sustainable global digital economy.

Deemah AlYahya, Secretary-General of the DCO, said: “Cooperation is a key driver of digital prosperity, and we are delighted to see the Global Digital Compact approved, a pivotal framework that seeks to create a digital future that is inclusive, open, and safe for all. The GDC reflects a real need for inclusive and sustainable growth in the digital economy to foster prosperity.

The Digital Cooperation Organization is committed to fostering international, multi-stakeholder cooperation within the digital economy, and we are committed to playing an active role in the GDC’s implementation to bridge the global digital divide.”

During the DCO 3rd General Assembly hosted by the Kingdom of Bahrain on 31 January 2024, the DCO Council adopted the Final Council Declaration which underscores their collective commitment to bridging the global digital divide and harnessing digital transformation to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals. In this Declaration, DCO Member States, “particularly emphasize the importance of multilateral cooperation” and “request the Secretary-General to continue to lead global advocacy efforts and leverage together the opportunity to shape the future of digital cooperation in the context of the finalization of the Global Digital Compact”.

DCO’s newly launched Digital Economy Navigator (DEN) aims to play a pivotal role in advancing the GDC for DCO Member States and Partners by contributing to well-informed stakeholder decision-making and prioritization. Announced by DCO Secretary-General Deemah AlYahya during the “SDG Digital”, the DEN is a unique tool that will enable countries to better understand the paths to digital economy maturity, find opportunities for growth, benchmark progress, and bridge the gap in digital economy maturity.

“With the establishment of the UN Group of Friends for Digital Cooperation and the engagement with its Member States, the DCO has played a constructive role in shaping the Global Digital Compact. The Compact is a key milestone and a comprehensive framework for an inclusive and sustainable digital future. I look forward to continuing to engage with the DCO. Together, we can harness the power of digital technology to bridge the digital divide and accelerate progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals", commented Amandeep Gill, UNSG’s Envoy on Technology.

On the sidelines of the Summit of the Future, the DCO hosted a side event at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, titled ‘Fostering Global Digital Cooperation for Prosperity’. The side event featured keynote speeches by H.E. Dr. Constantinos Kombos, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Cyprus, and Prof. Akiko Yamanaka, Special Adviser to the President, ERIA, as well as two panels facilitated by Mr. Amir Dossal, President & CEO of Global Partnerships Forum. The first panel on ‘How to Build Global Digital Cooperation to Deliver Our Commitments?’ included interventions from H.E. Munir Akram, Permanent Representative to the UN from Pakistan, Dr. Abdallah Al Dardari, Director of the Regional Bureau of the Arab States at UNDP, H.E. Eng. Hisham Alsheikh, Vice Governor of the Digital Government Authority in Saudi Arabia, and Ms. Josephine Mukesha, Director General of the National ID Agency of Rwanda. The second panel titled ‘Exploring New Digital Cooperation Models’ featured interventions from Ms. Alaa Abdulaal, Chief Digital Economy Foresight at the DCO, Ms. Dima Al-Khatib, Director at UNOSSC, Mr. Matis Pellerin, Vice President at Oracle and Mr. Alexandre Pinho, Global Lead for the UN at Microsoft.

The event provided a multi-stakeholder platform to explore innovative digital cooperation models and showcase actionable solutions for digital prosperity.









