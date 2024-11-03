Lootah Biofuels Explores Collaboration with Vietnam's SAFICO to Promote Sustainable Development

(MENAFN- Blue Apple Mediacom) Dubai, United Arab Emirates: 01 November 2024



Lootah Biofuels, a pioneer in the circular economy producing biofuels from used cooking oils, has announced discussing potential collaboration with SAVICO Group, one of Vietnam’s largest companies in the circular economy, green technology, and renewable energy sectors.

The discussions took place during Lootah Biofuels' participation in the Vietnam–UAE Business Forum, organised by Vietnam's Ministry of Planning and Investment and the Vietnamese Embassy in cooperation with Dubai Chambers. The forum included the participation of His Excellency Pham Minh Chin, Prime Minister of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam; His Excellency Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade; His Excellency Abdulaziz Al-Ghurair, Chairman of Dubai Chambers; His Excellency Mohammed Ali Rashid Lootah, Director General of Dubai Chambers; and a number of officials, business leaders, and investors from both nations.

At the forum, Mr Yousif bin Saeed Lootah, Founder and CEO of Lootah Biofuels, and His Excellency Dr Nguyen Thanh Hong, Chairman of the Board of Directors of SAVICO Group, discussed strategies to strengthen bilateral cooperation aimed at achieving sustainable development goals in the UAE and Vietnam.

Commenting on the collaboration, Mr Yousif bin Saeed Lootah said, “We are delighted to collaborate with SAVICO Group, recognised for its investment in green technology and renewable energy, including offshore wind projects, liquefied natural gas, hydrogen production, carbon certification, and sustainable aviation fuel production through alliances with leading international energy companies. We aim to deepen our partnership to contribute to advancing sustainable energy solutions, which aligns with the UAE’s strategic vision and energy diversification goals in support of Net Zero targets.”

He added, “The Vietnam–UAE Business Forum highlighted the importance of enhancing economic cooperation and promoting joint investments in critical sectors, with a focus on green economy opportunities, digital transformation, and innovation. We are committed to leveraging the opportunities presented by the sustainability and circular economy sectors as part of our ongoing efforts to support clean energy and advance the biofuel industry, contributing to the UAE Climate Neutrality Strategy 2050 and the Sustainable Development Goals.”

In its pursuit of innovative biofuel technologies and sustainable energy solutions, Lootah Biofuels has entered strategic partnerships with leading global organisations such as FatHopes Energy in Malaysia and Deasyl SA. These partnerships aim to develop and distribute sustainable aviation fuel, along with other advanced biofuel solutions.

Lootah Biofuels is also committed to supporting the UAE Circular Economy Strategy, which outlines sustainable practices for the private sector, and the National Biofuels Policy, which promotes sustainable fuel alternatives and energy diversification. The company has set a goal of increasing biodiesel’s share in the national fuel mix to 20% by 2050.

Founded in 2015, Lootah Biofuels began producing biofuels from used cooking oils to provide clean, sustainable energy sources. Through its collection and recycling initiatives, the company reduces pollution, conserves resources, and mitigates the environmental impacts of waste oil disposal. Currently producing 6 million litres annually, Lootah Biofuels is expanding capacity to meet the growing demand for clean energy in the transport sector. With a network of partners supplying used cooking oils, over 200 domestic clients now use Lootah’s biofuels in their transport fleets.

The company’s use of cooking oils offers the highest carbon reduction among biodiesel feedstocks and enhances vehicle performance with superior lubricants that extend engine life.





