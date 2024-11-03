Saudi Tadawul Group to Host Inaugural CMF Select: Saudi-UK Dialogue in London

(MENAFN- FGS Global) Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, [31 October 2024] – : Saudi Tadawul Group, a leading capital markets group in the MENA region and the holding company of the Saudi Exchange, the Securities Clearing Center Company (Muqassa), the Securities Depository Center Company (Edaa), and Wamid, its innovation arm, announces CMF Select 2024: Saudi-UK Dialogue. The event, part of the broader Capital Markets Forum (CMF) platform, is co-organized with HM Government, and in collaboration with the HM Treasury, the Department for Business & Trade, and the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office. It will take place on Tuesday, 5th November 2024, at Mansion House, London.



CMF Select is a series of targeted events under the CMF umbrella, focusing on specialized topics relevant to Saudi Arabia and participating countries. The inaugural CMF Select 2024: Saudi-UK Dialogue builds on the success of the Great Futures Conference which took place in Riyadh, 14-15 May 2024, bringing together UK and Saudi business leaders. The event aims to deepen cross-border investment and financial services cooperation between the United Kingdom and Saudi Arabia, supporting the ongoing efforts of the KSA-UK Strategic Partnership Council.



The event will feature several distinguished speakers, including Michael Mainelli, the Lord Mayor of the City of London; Poppy Gustafsson, the Minister of State for Investment; Tulip Siddiq, the Economic Secretary to the Treasury; H.E Mohammed Elkuwaiz, Chairman of the Capital Market Authority of Saudi Arabia; Sarah AlSuhaimi, Chairperson of Saudi Tadawul Group; and Charlie Walker, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of London Stock Exchange.



This exclusive gathering will convene government leaders, key capital markets entities, and industry experts from both countries. It aims to create new opportunities and build connections between investors from Saudi Arabia and the United Kingdom and aligns with the UK's "GREAT Futures" initiative, promoting bilateral partnerships through in-depth insights, high-level discussions, and strategic networking.



Through a series of panel sessions, attendees will gain unparalleled insights into the Saudi capital market. The UK's leadership in financial services, combined with Saudi Arabia's ambitious Vision 2030 diversification program, creates immense potential for knowledge-sharing across the finance ecosystem.



Khalid Al Hussan, Chief Executive Officer of Saudi Tadawul Group, commented: “CMF Select marks a pivotal moment in global finance, highlighting the growing interest in the Saudi capital market from Europe. This event marks a significant step in forging stronger financial ties and fostering the interconnectivity of our capital markets. We look forward to facilitating collaboration between industry leaders of Saudi Arabia and the United Kingdom, creating synergies between two of the world's most vibrant economies.”





Alderman Professor Michael Mainelli, The Rt Hon The Lord Mayor of London, said: “As the Ambassador the UK’s Financial and Professional Services Sector, I am pleased to speak at the CMF Select event in Mansion House. London and Riyadh are two dynamic financial centres and this forum will help encourage trade and investment flows, build investor interest in our respective countries and drive connectivity in our capital markets.”





