What to expect this weekend at WWE Crown Jewel

(MENAFN- mslgroup) Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia – 31 October 2024: This weekend, history will be made at WWE Crown Jewel, live from Saudi Arabia. Taking place at the Mohammed Abdo Arena in Riyadh, the Premium Live Event introduces an annual event pitting the WWE Champion against the World Champion for both the men and the women to determine the first-ever Crown Jewel Champion, a title made up of 50 carats of diamonds that will signify the best of the best.



WWE Crown Jewel is the latest in the lineup of WWE events that have taken place in the emerging hub for international wrestling, marking the event's sixth edition in Saudi Arabia, having last visited for King and Queen of the Ring in May.



On Saturday 2nd November, WWE Crown Jewel will air live across the globe from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, exclusively airing in the region via MBC’s Shahid – the only place to catch all the action with Arabic commentary. Aiming to become Crown Jewel Champion, will be Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes and World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER, plus WWE Women’s Champion Nia Jax and Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan.



The action doesn’t stop there, as WWE Raw marks the first time ever that the show will air live from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Taking place, the night after Crown Jewel on Sunday 3rd November, the episode will broadcast around the world on Monday 4th November.



The match card for this event, includes:



• Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes vs. World Heavyweight Champion Gunther

The American Nightmare has arguably become the face of WWE since he finished his story with a WrestleMania victory over Roman Reigns and retained the title against the likes of AJ Styles, Logan Paul, Solo Sikoa and Kevin Owens. Now he will stand across the squared circle from The Ring General. Gunther became the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion of all time and later defeated Damian Priest to capture the World Heavyweight Championship.



• WWE Women's Champion Nia Jax vs. Women's World Champion Liv Morgan

Liv Morgan is riding high as the queen of The Judgment Day since taking Rhea Ripley's title, faction, and boyfriend "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio. On the other side of the ring, Jax is pure physical domination. Since capturing the title from Bayley, The Irresistible Force has been a one-women wrecking crew who will stop at nothing to prove herself the best to ever hold the gold.



• Seth "Freakin" Rollins vs. "Big" Bronson Reed

The monstrous Reed made a powerful statement at the expense of Rollins when he attacked The Visionary out of nowhere with six earth-shattering Tsunamis on the Raw after SummerSlam. After being on the shelf for two months, Rollins reemerged looking for payback and Stomped Reed onto the steel ring steps to cost him his Last Monster Standing Match against Braun Strowman.



• Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens

At WWE Crown Jewel, former friends will go to war as Randy Orton battles Kevin Owens. When Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes chose to team with Roman Reigns against The Bloodline at WWE Bad Blood, Owens took it as a personal betrayal. The issue soon expanded to include Randy Orton, when he stepped in to stop Owens' aggression. After WWE's Apex Predator confronted Triple H face-to-face, WWE's Chief Content Officer finally granted the request to make a match between Orton and Owens



• United States Champion LA Knight vs. Andrade vs. Carmelo Hayes (Triple Threat Match)

LA Knight will defend his United States Championship in a Triple Threat Match against Carmelo Hayes and Andrade. The explosive rivalry between Andrade and Carmelo Hayes has created some incredible matchups. During a match between the two Superstars, deciding who would challenge United States Champion LA Knight, The Megastar abandoned his duties as Special Guest Referee and hit Hayes and Andrade with BFTs. As a result, SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis decided that both combatants would challenge Knight for the title.



• WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair vs. Kairi Sane & IYO SKY vs. Lash Legend & Jakara Jackson vs. Chelsea Green & Piper Niven (Fatal 4-Way Tag Team Match)

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair are set to defend their title against Damage CTRL's Kairi Sane and IYO SKY, NXT's Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson, and Chelsea Green and Piper Niven in a Fatal 4-Way Tag Team Match at WWE Crown Jewel.



• Roman Reigns & The Usos vs. The Bloodline – Six-Man Tag Team Match

“The OTC” Roman Reigns will reunite with his old partners Jimmy and Jey Uso to take on the new-look Bloodline in a Six-Man Tag Team Match. Reigns is on a mission to quell The Bloodline led by the usurper Solo Sikoa, and due to the actions of Sikoa, Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa and Jacob Fatu, he has the support of The Usos.





MENAFN03112024004993016390ID1108845724