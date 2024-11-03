Himachal Pradesh Transforming Lives Of Marginalised Communities

(MENAFN- IANS) Shimla, Nov 3 (IANS) Aiming to transform the lives of eight lakh individuals with social security initiatives, the Himachal Pradesh on Sunday said it is changing the lives of marginalised communities through a series of welfare programmes.

With a focus on the Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), women, children, the elderly and specially-abled people, the government aims to foster a society where every individual feels valued and empowered.

An allocation of Rs 1,537.67 crore for general welfare and an additional Rs 2,483.20 crore directed specifically at SC-focused initiatives underscore this vision toward economic security and social dignity for every citizen, the government said.

Central to these efforts is the expansion of social security pensions, which now benefit over eight lakh individuals across the state.

The government has recognised the unique challenges faced by widows, single women and those with disabilities and relaxed the eligibility criteria due to which nearly 76,000 new beneficiaries are now under the ambit of the social security pension scheme and availing pension benefits.

This initiative has ensured financial assistance to all those who need it most and promoted a more inclusive social fabric for the people.

Affordable housing is also one of the main agenda of the government, with the Swarn Jayanti Aashray Yojana offering Rs 1.5 lakh per household to eligible SC, ST and OBC families. This initiative is more than a housing scheme. It is an avenue for stability and belonging, providing communities with the security of a permanent home.

In addition, the government has earmarked Rs 5 crore to equip the SC, ST and OBC youth with digital skills through specialized computer training programmes.

Inclusivity and social harmony are reinforced with a unique programme under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe Atrocities Prevention Act, 1989. It offers Rs 50,000 as an incentive for inter-caste marriages, promoting unity and mutual respect within society.

The government has set up 11 old-age homes, 22 daycare centres and seven senior citizen care centres to ensure that elderly citizens are well cared for.

These homes provide not only a safe and supportive environment but also the daily care and companionship that older adults need.

Apart from this, to make festivals more meaningful and inclusive the government is providing special allowances to residents during these celebrations. These festival allowances help foster a sense of connection, making everyone feel valued, appreciated and part of the larger community.

Additionally, the decision to establish Adarsh Gram Sukh Ashray Parisar at Luthan of Kangra district stands as a beacon of compassion, offering housing to 400 elderly, destitute and orphaned individuals.