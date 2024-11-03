Bhai Dooj 2024: Kangana Ranaut, Shubman Gill Share Glimpses Of Celebration. Check What Other Celebrities Are Doing

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Bhai Dooj, a festival celebrating the between brothers and sisters, saw many celebrities joining in this year with joyful celebrations.

Known for sharing glimpses of their personal lives with fans, stars and other public figures posted heartfelt photos, messages, and moments from their Bhai Dooj festivities.

This festival, which comes just after Diwali, holds a special place in Indian culture as sisters pray for their brothers' well-being and exchange gifts.

| Bhai Dooj: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 can be a great choice; here's why Here's a glimpse at how your favourite celebrities celebrated the festival:

Actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut shared pictures of Bhai Dooj celebrations with her brothers on X.

In the caption, she wrote,“Bhai Dooj is a festival where a sister vows to protect her brothers pride, dignity and over all well being. Aap sabko bhaidooj ki bahut shubhkamnayein.”

| Happy Bhai Dooj 2024: Wishes, WhatsApp messages, images to share on Bhaubeej

Veteran actress Hema Malini also shared a glimpse from her Bhai Dooj celebrations in Chennai.

“On Bhai Dooj today, I am celebrating here in Chennai with my dearest brother Kannan ( Cheela to me) my constant companion for so many years and an important part of all my ballet productions. With my dear brother and sister in law Prabha,” she wrote on X.

| Bhai Dooj 2024: 5 financial gifts for your siblings

In a post on X, Gujarat Titans shared Shubman Gill 's sister Shahneel's message for her brother for the festival.

Sharing a picture of the brother-sister duo, the IPL team said,“Special Bhaidooj message for our special one.”

“From my little sidekick to becoming my inspiration -- no matter how far you go, you're always here,” Shahneel was quoted as saying.

| Bhai Dooj 2024: Know Tilak Muhurat, date, tradition, significance

Cricketer Suresh Raina also shared a picture with his sister on X, and wrote,“Dear Sis, Happy Bhai Dooj! Today and always, I'm grateful for our unbreakable bond. You're my rock, partner in crime, and best friend. I cherish our laughter, adventures, Thank you for being my guiding light, confidante, and inspiration. I promise to always be there for you, to protect and care for you. Bhaidooj”

Actress Pooja Hegde has taken time off from work to spend Bhai Dooj with her brother, doctor Rishabh Hegde. For her, Bhai Dooj is all about“appreciating and celebrating” her brother.

“Rishabh and I are very close; we're more like best friends than siblings. He has always been my protector,” she told Hindustan Times.

“While I show appreciation for him through small gestures throughout the year, I make sure to shower him with all the love and affection on this day to make him feel special,” she added.

| Bhai Dooj 2024: Know exact Muhurat; Whatsapp and Facebook wishes to share

In an interview with HT, actor Avinash Tiwary and his sister, producer Swati Tiwary also shared sweet memories of Bhai Dooj

Avinash told HT that Swati would do this ritual that happens more in Bihar, where the sister makes the brother eat bajri (pearl millet) and then she kind of curses the brother, followed by pinching their tongue with a thorn.

"Then they say a phrase in our native tongue which means 'if you eat the bajri you will become as strong as the grain. And if you don't give a gift, then you'll become poor',” Avinash recalled.

To this, Swati added,“That gift for me has never come till date. I am glad that he is only becoming richer, but I hope that with all that wealth, some day some gift comes that compensates for all these years.”

Avinash and sister Swati meet every year on Bhai Dooj.“I do a little arti and also sing a song for him,” Swati said.