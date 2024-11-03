Kartik Aaryan Is Happy That His Mom Is Not Getting Tickets For ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Nov 3 (IANS) Kartik Aaryan recently shared a light-hearted moment about his mother, Mala Tiwari, struggling to secure tickets for his latest release,“Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3."

On Sunday, Kartik posted an adorable of his mom trying to tickets on BookMyShow, but she hadn't managed to get a seat yet. Sharing the amusing clip, Kartik wrote in the caption,“Mummy ko bhi nahi mil rahi tickets. So happy to have this problem.”

In the video, Kartik's mom is seen sitting on a couch, telling him about her difficulty getting tickets. She humorously says,“I feel like posting 'hey Bhagwan meri aankhein taras gayi hai yeh film dekhne ko.'” Kartik then playfully asks,“Ab tickets kaha se book kare?”

Meanwhile, the 'Dhamaka' actor has been sharing fun videos with his co-stars Madhuri Dixit and Vidya Balan on social media, adding to the buzz around the film. Directed by Anees Bazmee,“Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3” was released in theatres on November 1. The horror-comedy clashed with Rohit Shetty's cop drama,“Singham Again” at the box office.

The horror-comedy has received mixed reactions from audiences. Film critic Taran Adarsh reported that“Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3” earned Rs 36.60 crore on its opening day, marking Kartik's biggest opener to date. Adarsh tweeted,“KARTIK AARYAN VS KARTIK AARYAN: 'BB3' TAKES MASSIVE LEAD... Day 1 biz... 2024: #BhoolBhulaiyaa3 Rs 36.60 cr, 2022: #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 Rs 14.11 cr, 2020: #LoveAajKal Rs 12.40 cr, 2023: #SatyaPremKiKatha Rs 9.25 cr (Thursday), 2019: #PatiPatniAurWoh Rs 9.10 cr, 2019: #LukaChuppi Rs 8.01 cr, 2015: #PyaarKaPunchnama2 Rs 6.80 cr, 2023: #Shehzada Rs 6 cr, 2024: #ChanduChampion Rs 5.40 cr.”

“Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3” is the third installment in the franchise. The original film, released in 2007, starred Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan, while Bhool“Bhulaiyaa 2” introduced Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, and Tabu in key roles.

The latest film also stars Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Mishra, Triptii Dimri, and Rajpal Yadav.