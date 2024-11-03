New Start Times Confirmed For Rescheduled Sao Paulo GP Qualifying And Race

(MENAFN- IANS) Sao Paulo, Nov 3 (IANS) The FIA and Formula 1 have confirmed rescheduled timings for both qualifying and the Sao Paulo Grand Prix after Saturday's qualifying session was moved to Sunday due to poor weather conditions.

The session had been due to run at 1500 local time on Saturday afternoon at the Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace, but the start of Q1 was postponed when torrential rain – along with thunder and lightning – hit the circuit, resulting in pools of water forming on the track, Formula 1 reports.

As the rain continued to fall in the time that followed – and with the forecast suggesting there would be no abating in the weather – it was announced that qualifying would not be able to take place, with the session now set to run on Sunday prior to the Grand Prix.

It has now been confirmed that qualifying will take place at the new time of 7:30 local time on Sunday morning ahead of the Grand Prix at 12:30 local.

"Following the conditions in Sao Paulo today the decision was taken not to proceed with Qualifying due to poor visibility, standing water on the track and fading light," An FIA and Formula 1 statement read.

"Safety is always the paramount consideration in such circumstances and while as much time as possible was given to allow conditions to improve they sadly did not. We have huge appreciation for all the fans that stayed at the circuit in hope of seeing cars on track today.

"Therefore the decision has been taken, after consultation with the stewards, to schedule Qualifying for 07:30 local time on Sunday morning ahead of the Grand Prix at 12:30 local. This will ensure we maximise the chances of providing the fans with a day of racing action, given the ongoing weather forecast for tomorrow afternoon, and both the FIA and Formula 1 believe this time change is necessary and the right thing to do for all our passionate fans," it added.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen heads into the grand prix leading McLaren's Lando Norris by 44 points in the world championship.

Norris reduced his deficit by three points by winning Saturday's sprint while Verstappen was classified fourth, dropping one place because of a time penalty for exceeding the permitted speed in a virtual safety car period.