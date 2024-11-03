Osasuna, Girona, Alaves All Claim Home Wins In La Liga

(MENAFN- IANS) Madrid, Nov 3 (IANS) Osasuna moved into the top-four of La after a 1-0 win at home to struggling Valladolid in its El Sadar Stadium.

Striker Ante Budimir scored the only goal of the game from the penalty spot after he had been fouled by Valladolid defender Luis Perez in the 18th minute.

Osasuna controlled the first half and Budimir went close to doubling their lead in the 54th minute, but his effort hit the base of the post, reports Xinhua.

Valladolid failed to react and the defeat leaves it firmly rooted second from bottom of the table, with just eight points from its first 12 games and a dreadful goal difference of minus 15.

Girona won a thrilling game 4-3 at home to Leganes, with the visitors fighting back twice from a goal down and then threaten to do so again in the closing minutes.

Miguel Gutierrez opened the scoring for a Girona side badly affected by injuries, but Renato Tapia quickly pulled Leganes level.

Arnau Martinez reestablished Girona's lead, but some poor defending saw Juan Cruz make it 2-2 before halftime.

A penalty from substitute Cristhian Stuani and an own goal from Sergio Gonzalez, as he aimed to cut out a cross, seemed to have made the points safe for Girona, but Munir El Haddadi's made it 4-3 to give Girona a nervous last 13 minutes, with the home side not helped by eight minutes of injury time.

On Friday night Alaves ended a five-game losing streak with a 1-0 win at home to Mallorca.

Jon Guridi scored the only goal of the match as he followed in to score from inside the six-yard box with 15 minutes left to play.

The scheduled matches between Valencia and Real Madrid and Villarreal and Rayo Vallecano were postponed due to the devastating floods that have claimed over 200 lives in the region of Valencia earlier in the week.