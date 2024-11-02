11 Injured In Attack On Military Base In NW Pakistan

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) ISLAMABAD, Nov 3 (NNN-APP) – Eleven security personnel were injured, in a attack in Pakistan's north-western Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, yesterday, official sources said.

The incident happened in the tribal district of South Waziristan, where the attacked a military base, the sources said, on condition of anonymity.

The people, including an officer, were shifted to a nearby hospital.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack, yet.– NNN-APP

