11 Injured In Attack On Military Base In NW Pakistan
Date
11/2/2024 9:09:30 PM
(MENAFN- Nam News Network)
ISLAMABAD, Nov 3 (NNN-APP) – Eleven security personnel were injured, in a terrorist attack in Pakistan's north-western Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, yesterday, official sources said.
The incident happened in the tribal district of South Waziristan, where the militants attacked a military base, the sources said, on condition of anonymity.
The injured people, including an officer, were shifted to a nearby hospital.
No group has claimed responsibility for the attack, yet.– NNN-APP
