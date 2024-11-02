Work Together For An Inclusive & Progressive Society: LG

Sinha was speaking at a cultural evening

hosted at

Jammu Kashmir Raj Bhawan

to commemorate the Foundation Day of Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Chandigarh, Puducherry, Delhi, Lakshadweep, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, which was celebrated on November 1 across the country.

Students, Security personnel and people of the respective states and UTs were the special invitees on the occasion.

While addressing the gathering, the Lieutenant Governor Shri Manoj Sinha recalled the significant contribution of the great personalities from Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Chandigarh, Puducherry, Delhi, Lakshadweep, Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

He said the observance of the Foundation Day of different States and UTs is an occasion to celebrate the Unity in Diversity of our great nation and to strengthen the fabric of traditionally existing emotional bonds between the people.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to promote the spirit of national integration through deeper and structured engagement among all States and UTs has strengthened cultural exchange and inspired mutual coordination with the spirit of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat,” the Lt Governor said.

He said, under the guidance of the Prime Minister, all the States and Union Territories have realised their true potential and are achieving new milestones across the diverse sectors.

Appreciating the artists for their enthralling performances, the LG said the event today highlighted the rich heritage, culture and tradition fostering a sense of common identity.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now