Amir, UAE President Discuss Mutual Ties, Regional And Global Developments

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) the Amir Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani on Saturday discussed with the President of the sisterly United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the deep-rooted fraternal relations between the two countries, and ways to strengthen them, during a phone call received from the UAE President. His Highness the Amir and the UAE president also discussed regional and global developments of common concern.

