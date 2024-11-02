Chula Vista Resort Launches Plate It Forward Project To Fight Hunger In Wisconsin Dells & Surrounding Communities

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Krissy Kaminski-SigmundWISCONSIN DELLS, WI, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Chula Vista Resort Launches Plate It Forward Project to Fight Hunger This Holiday SeasonThis holiday season, Chula Vista Resort is inviting Resort guests, and the Wisconsin Dells community, to join in the spirit of giving with the launch of the Plate It Forward Project, a food drive aimed at supporting the Central Wisconsin Community Action Council's Food Pantry services across the Adams, Columbia, Dodge, Juneau, Marquette, Sauk, Waushara and Wood counties. Through this initiative, Chula Vista Resort guests, and community members of the area, can donate non-perishable food items to receive discounts on resort package offerings during their resort stay, as well as discounts on daily waterpark passes for non-resort guests, with all food item contributions going directly to benefit local families and individuals in need.For every pound of food donated by guests, Chula Vista Resort will match the donation pound-for-pound, doubling the impact for community members facing food insecurity during the holiday season. The Plate It Forward Project encourages resort guests to bring non-perishable items to donate, such as Proteins like canned tuna, salmon, chicken, and beans; Grains like rice, pasta, quinoa, oats and whole-grain cereals, canned and packaged meals like stews, soups, chili and pasta dishes, as well as canned vegetables, fruits packed in juice and applesauce. The Plate It Forward Project also accepts basic cooking staples like cooking oils, flour, sugar, dried spices, salt and pepper, snack-based items such as nuts, granola bars, crackers and trail mix, and beverage options like shelf-stable milk, powdered milk, and boxed and bottled juices are also great items to consider.“Through the Plate It Forward Project, we hope to inspire guests to join us in making a meaningful difference for our neighbors this holiday season,” said Krissy Kaminski-Sigmund, Vice President and Owner at Chula Vista Resort.“We believe supporting our community is incredibly important, and organizations like the CWCAC are vital to making sure all of our community is able to have access to anyone who may be in need. With our commitment to matching each donation, we're aiming to amplify our resort community's generosity and provide even greater support to families who rely on local food pantries.”With this food drive, Chula Vista Resort reinforces its commitment to supporting Central Wisconsin Community Action Council's mission of alleviating hunger in the region. This initiative aligns with the holiday spirit, offering guests an easy way to contribute and connect with the South Central Wisconsin community.How to ParticipateGuests staying at Chula Vista Resort can bring non-perishable food items to designated collection points in the Resort area, located in Wisconsin Dells. In return, they'll receive a discount on certain package offerings during their resort stay, or discounts on their Waterpark Passes for non-hotel guests, knowing that their contributions are matched to benefit local families.The Plate It Forward Project will run through the holiday season, with all donations delivered to the Central Wisconsin Community Action Council's food distribution centers to meet the needs of the region.For more information on how you can get involved in the Plate It Forward Project, and for a complete list of non-perishable food items accepted with this event, please visit /plate-it-forward-project/ or contact the Chula Vista Resort team at 877-545-4820 to get more information. Monetary donations to the CWCAC organization are also graciously accepted and can be made online by visiting #_donate .About Chula Vista ResortChula Vista Resort is an iconic four-generation, family-operated Wisconsin resort with more than 600 guest rooms, suites, villas and condominiums, six restaurants and 80,000 square feet of event space. Onsite activities include indoor and outdoor waterparks, Dells Zipline Adventures, and the Coldwater Canyon 18-hole golf course. Chula Vista Resort is owned and operated by the Kaminski Family since 1951 and has been chosen for several awards for their hospitality innovations in the Dining, Entertainment, Waterpark and Golf industries; awarded Best of Trademark by Wyndham Hotel Group, Tripadvisor's famous Traveler's Choice Award for Kaminski's Chop House several years running, as well as USAToday's 10Best Top 10 Indoor Waterparks in the USA.

