Oil Prices Edge Up Slightly, Yet End Week With Over 3% Decline

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The global oil experienced a subtle shift on Friday, November 1, 2024. for January delivery inched up by 0.40% to $73.10 per barrel.



Similarly, West Texas Intermediate (WTI) for December delivery rose by 0.33% to $69.49 per barrel. Despite these modest gains, both benchmarks recorded significant weekly losses.



Brent crude fell by 3.37%, while WTI dropped 3.18% over the week. These declines reflect the complex interplay of geopolitical tensions and market dynamics.



Rumors of potential Iranian on Israel briefly pushed Brent crude near $75 per barrel. Reports suggested Iran might use drones and missiles through its allied militias in Iraq.



This news sparked concerns about possible supply disruptions. However, the market 's reaction was tempered by recent events. Israel's limited strike on Iran the previous week targeted military installations rather than oil infrastructure.







This focused approach reduced geopolitical risks, causing prices to plummet by 6% on Monday, October 28. The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies (OPEC+ ) may delay lifting voluntary production cuts.



This speculation provided some support to prices in the latter part of the week. The group's decision could significantly impact the global oil supply.

Oil Market Analysis

The oil market remains sensitive to geopolitical developments in the Middle East. Tensions between Iran and Israel continue to influence price movements. However, the impact appears less dramatic than in previous conflicts.



Traders are closely monitoring OPEC+ decisions and their potential effects on supply. The group's production strategies play a crucial role in shaping market trends.



Any changes to current output levels could sway prices in either direction. Global economic conditions also factor into oil price dynamics.



Demand forecasts, influenced by economic growth projections, affect market sentiment. Investors are weighing these factors against geopolitical risks. The slight uptick in Friday's prices suggests a cautious optimism among traders.



However, the weekly decline indicates ongoing concerns about oversupply and geopolitical stability. The market continues to seek a balance between these competing forces.

