Lutheran Home Celebrates Long-Term Care Awareness Month: A New Era In Skilled Nursing

Gone are the days of sterile, hospital-like environments that many associate with their grandparents' experiences. Today's skilled nursing at communities like Lutheran Home offers a vibrant, person-centered approach to care that prioritizes dignity, independence and quality of life, with food playing a transformational role in this evolution.

While many communities have had to close their skilled nursing services due to new regulations, Lutheran Home continues to offer this essential need for the Arlington Heights community. And, unlike the isolated nursing homes of the past, Lutheran Home emphasizes community integration. Family involvement is encouraged and regular events are hosted that bring residents, families and community members together.

“At Lutheran Home, we've reimagined skilled nursing to focus on empowering our residents,” says Jennifer Darnell, Vice President of Marketing.“Our goal is to support independence while providing necessary care, creating an environment where older adults can thrive, not just reside.”

Lutheran Home's state-of-the-art skilled nursing community represents a quantum leap in senior care. A team of healthcare professionals develops individualized care strategies tailored to each resident's unique needs and preferences. Institutional settings have been replaced with warm, inviting spaces that feel more like home than a medical facility, with private rooms and beautiful environments for healing and living.

The skilled nursing team at Lutheran Home handles complex cases with the right combination of medical expertise and personalized assistance whether the need is to recover from hospitalization, go into long-term skilled care or help with respite care.

Assisted living has also transformed and at Hearthstone Assisted Living, residents find neighborhood living, with just the right amount of assistance from caring and professional team members. Having the full continuum of care under the same roof ensures easy access to health services should they be needed.

And residents enjoy more than just Bingo these days. From art classes to gardening clubs, they can participate in a wide range of stimulating activities to stay active and socially connected. While maintaining a residential feel, residents have access to 24/7 skilled nursing care. Many residents continue volunteering or working while living in communities to meet their social, emotional and physical needs.







Lutheran Home also recognizes the power of food to enhance the overall well-being of residents. Thomas Cuisine, their food management company, is on a mission to change the world, one meal at a time. Communities have moved away from pre-portioned, pre-packaged meals served at set times. Now, the restaurant-style dining experience lets residents choose what and when they eat.

Menus feature a variety of nutritious and palatable options, including higher-end fare like steak and shrimp, to cater to different tastes and dietary needs. They understand that food is about more than just sustenance. Food is medicine. It also brings joy and social connection. Meals are designed to be both nutritious and enjoyable, with an emphasis on fresh, high-quality ingredients. And for residents with memory care or other special needs, food is used as a therapeutic tool. Familiar aromas and tastes can evoke comforting memories and improve mood. Thomas Cuisine treats every resident with dignity and respect, ensuring that the dining programs across all levels of care reflect the highest quality of service.

Jenny's Bistro is a great example of this, with a focus on high-quality, naturally-sourced ingredients rather than frozen meals. They offer delicious, chef-prepared meals and are open to the public, giving families an opportunity to dine together not only during the holidays but every day of the week.

Their full spectrum of care and services includes assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing, skilled rehabilitation, an Adult Day Club, inpatient and outpatient rehab, home care services, move management services and Shepherd's Flock Child Care and Preschool. This evolved approach of skilled nursing and long-term care under one roof, as well as the intergenerational campus, inspires longevity and a healthy workplace with Grace-Filled living for generations.

Lutheran Home invites the community to visit during Long-Term Care Month and experience firsthand how skilled nursing has evolved. They are not just providing care; they are creating a vibrant community where seniors can continue to grow, learn and enjoy life to the fullest – one delicious meal at a time.

With a legacy of providing exceptional care and services to older adults, they prioritize the well-being of residents over profits. And, as a non-profit, they reinvest earnings into improving the lives of those they serve, ensuring the highest quality of care and support.

