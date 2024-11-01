Goldenrat (GOLDENRAT) , A Memecoin On Bnbchain, Listed On Bitmart Exchange

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) BitMart, a global digital asset trading platform, listed and debuted GoldenRat (GOLDENRAT) for all BitMart users on November 1, 2024. The GOLDENRAT/USDT trading pair officially available for trading at 11:00 (UTC).







What is GoldenRat (GOLDENRAT) ?

GoldenRat (GOLDENRAT) is a memecoin on bnbchain. GoldenRat was born to create an army of rats! Create a wave of Rats and beat the Dogs and Cats while they are still fighting each other!

Why GoldenRat (GOLDENRAT) ?

GoldenRat (GOLDENRAT) focus its main resources on developing the community, building the Rats army and conquering all platforms. The goal of RATS is to build the community wildly!

About BitMart

BitMart Exchange is a premier global digital assets trading platform. With millions of users worldwide and ranked among the top crypto exchanges on CoinGecko , BitMart currently offers 1,400+ trading pairs with one of the lowest trading fees in the industry. Constantly evolving and growing, BitMart is interested in crypto's potential to drive innovation and promote financial inclusion.

To learn more about BitMart, visit their Website , follow their X (Twitter) , or join their Telegram for updates, news, and promotions. Download the BitMart App to trade anytime, anywhere.

About GoldenRat (GOLDENRAT)

Token Name: GoldenRat

Token Symbol: GOLDENRAT

Token Type: BSC

Total Supply: 690,690,000,000 GOLDENRAT

To learn more about GoldenRat (GOLDENRAT), please visit their Websit , follow their X (Twitter) and join their Telegra .

BitMart Social Media

English Telegram | Asia Telegram | BitMart Exchange X (Twitter) I

BitMart Research X (Twitter) | BitMart Homepage | BitMart App I

Sign up on BitMart, and start trading today!