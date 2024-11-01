THE MEDIA RATING COUNCIL APPROVES INCORPORATING FIRST-PARTY DATA INTEGRATION INTO NIELSEN's NATIONAL TELEVISION MEASUREMENT

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Rating Council (MRC) today approved the integration of first-party live streaming data into Nielsen's accredited National Television service and renewed accreditation for Nielsen's National Panel measurement. This vote of confidence in Nielsen's first-party data integration makes Nielsen the first accredited live-streaming solution with persons-level granularity. The approval of first-party data integration bolsters all of streaming measurement moving forward.

"We're thrilled and humbled to earn first-party approval from the MRC. It's a great affirmation of Nielsen's ability to innovate at the speed of the market, while doing so in a safe and verified way," said Nielsen CEO Karthik Rao. "With time-tested methodologies like our accredited persons panel and precise new solutions for the streaming era, we believe Nielsen is right where the industry needs us to be-at the convergence of all the ways people watch content. This will give the industry a true view of linear and streaming viewing like never before."

"We congratulate Nielsen on the renewal of accreditation of its National Television Panel Measurement and on receiving approval to integrate its first-party streaming data into the panel measurement," said George Ivie, CEO and Executive Director of the MRC. "This was a significant effort and we appreciate Nielsen's ongoing commitment to the MRC accreditation process."

This continues Nielsen's track record of innovation and modernization, reinforcing its leadership position in audience measurement.

About Nielsen

Nielsen is a global leader in audience measurement, data and analytics. Through our understanding of people and their behaviors across all channels and platforms, we empower our clients with independent and actionable intelligence so they can connect and engage with their global audiences-now and into the future.

Nielsen is the industry leader in streaming measurement with widely adopted products like Streaming Content Ratings (which feeds into Nielsen's Streaming Top 10) and Streaming Platform Ratings (which provides the streaming data behind The Gauge and Media Distributor Gauge). Additionally, Nielsen has expanded National TV out-of-home-measurement.

For advertisers, Nielsen ONE with advanced audiences and outcomes capabilities was recently introduced. Nielsen continues to deliver unified, cross-media solutions with deduplicated views of audience engagement.

Beyond audience measurement and advertising planning, Nielsen data supports the media industry by helping to inform content programming and licensing decisions, along with carriage fees for TV distribution deals. Learn more at and connect with us on social media (X , LinkedIn , YouTube , Facebook and Instagram ).

About the MRC

The Media Rating Council is a non-profit industry association established in 1963 comprised of leading television, radio, print and digital media companies, as well as advertisers, advertising agencies and trade associations, whose goal is to ensure measurement services that are valid, reliable and effective. Measurement services desiring MRC accreditation are required to disclose to their customers all methodological aspects of their service, comply with the MRC Minimum Standards for Media Rating Research as well as other applicable industry measurement guidelines, and submit to MRC-designed audits to authenticate and illuminate their procedures. In addition, the MRC membership actively pursues research issues they consider priorities in an effort to improve the quality of research in the marketplace. Currently approximately 110 research products are audited by the MRC. Additional information about MRC can be found at .

