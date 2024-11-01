Reconnect Relationship Wins Global Award For Campaign Breaking Stereotypes & Empowering Judgment-Free Mental Health Care

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Constantly Arguing? Headed for Divorce? It's Time for A Change. Get Your Relationship Back on Track.

Start-Up Achievement of Year Awarded to Reconnect Relationship: Only Mental Company to Win Award in 2024 Globees International Business Award Competition

- Dr. Gilbert Chalepas, CEO & Founder, Reconnect Relationship

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Reconnect Relationship , a Florida and California based telehealth company focused on accessible mental health care, has proudly earned the Silver Globee Award in the 2024 International Globee® Business Awards for“Startup Achievement of the Year.” Recognized for its groundbreaking outreach campaign, Reconnect Relationship was selected for its innovative work to destigmatize mental health care services, making quality mental health resources available to everyone, everywhere. The campaign, crafted in partnership with Competitive Marketing Advantage , a strategic marketing and brand consultancy, underscored the power of inclusivity and innovation in reaching new audiences.

"Mental health affects every decision, every relationship, and every experience," said Dr. Gilbert Chalepas, Founder and CEO of Reconnect Relationship "Yet, stigma still holds many people back. We're breaking down those walls by highlighting real issues our patients face, showing that mental health care is a strength, not a weakness, and is for everyone. Therapy is more than self-care-it's a game-changer that can help you build confidence, teach coping skills, and give you the tools to live the life you deserve."

"We are deeply honored to receive the Globee® award,” continued Dr. Gilbert Chalepas.“This recognition affirms our dedication to breaking down the barriers to mental health care by delivering empathetic, inclusive support through accessible telehealth services. We are reimagining mental health care, meeting clients where they are in Florida and California, and empowering them to live their best lives.”

About the Globee® Awards

The Globee Awards celebrate global excellence, honoring organizations and professionals pushing industry boundaries and delivering world-changing innovations. More than 1,200 judges from diverse industries worldwide evaluated more than 900 entries based on effectiveness, innovation, and impact, with past winners including industry leaders like Adobe, Amazon, Cisco, and Microsoft. Winning the Silver Globee® situates Reconnect Relationship alongside these icons, exemplifying the company's commitment to exceptional mental health advocacy.

Here's what the judges had to say:

.“Reconnect Relationship has successfully broken-down barriers and reshaped perceptions about mental health”

.“The campaign's authenticity and portrayal of real mental health issues is both refreshing and empowering”

.“The innovative approach to telehealth demonstrates a clear understanding of the challenges faced by individuals seeking mental health support. Reconnect Relationship is leading the way in making mental health care accessible to all.”

.“Reconnect Relationship's startup achievement demonstrates a remarkable blend of innovation and social impact, particularly in addressing mental health challenges”

.“Great work done by Reconnect Relationship in making mental health more accessible and relatable. This is a very important area, and the innovative approach and various initiatives taken by Reconnect Relationship are commendable.”

.“Reconnect Relationship's campaign effectively destigmatizes mental health by prioritizing empathy and inclusivity. Their innovative approach makes therapy relatable and accessible, significantly impacting mental health awareness and support.”

.“The campaign fosters a sense of belonging and acceptance. This inclusivity helps dispel stereotypes and empowers individuals to seek support without fear of judgment, making mental health resources more accessible and relatable. The campaign excels in demystifying therapy and counseling, portraying therapists as compassionate allies and making the therapeutic process approachable. By prioritizing education and empowerment, the campaign equips individuals with the knowledge and tools necessary to prioritize their mental well-being. This approach promotes mental health literacy and self-advocacy, fostering resilience and laying the foundation for long-term psychological well-being.”



Recognized for Innovation and Inclusivity

Reconnect Relationship's campaign was celebrated for redefining mental health services by addressing the stigma surrounding mental health issues and portraying mental health support as accessible, inclusive, and achievable for everyone. Judges praised the campaign's broad representation of ages, genders, and backgrounds, with one judge noting,“Reconnect Relationship's campaign breaks down barriers, making mental health resources relatable to all.”

Pioneering Telehealth Access for All

Innovating in telehealth, Reconnect Relationship is transforming mental health care with HIPAA-compliant, secure platforms that reach clients across California and Florida. By emphasizing digital accessibility, they have reshaped mental health services, making quality care available to individuals regardless of location or socioeconomic background.

A Strategic Partnership in Excellence

Competitive Marketing Advantage (CMA) provided the expertise and tactical insights for the award-winning campaign, which focused on empowering audiences through authentic, data-driven outreach. CMA crafted a message of inclusivity and innovation that resonated with diverse communities, setting a new standard for outreach in the mental health field. To view the campaign visit: .

For more information on the Globee Awards and the full list of winners, please visit

About Reconnect Relationship

Reconnect Relationship is a pioneering mental health and telehealth provider, committed to delivering accessible, inclusive care. Founded by Dr. Gilbert Chalepas, the company provides board-certified counseling, coaching, and support services to clients in Florida and California designed to empower individuals and couples. To learn more or to schedule an appointment, visit ReconnectRelationship.

About Competitive Marketing Advantage

Competitive Marketing Advantage (CMA) is a growth marketing and consulting firm specializing in high-impact, data-driven transformations. Through a unique model, CMA provides dedicated, full-time interim Chief Marketing Officers (CMOs) who work exclusively with each client to accelerate growth, enhance customer loyalty, and revitalize sales and marketing functions. Trusted by venture capitalists, boards, and CEOs of both start-ups and established companies, CMA's CMOs leverage strategic insights, hands-on implementation, and advanced performance marketing to unlock measurable results. With a focus on sustainable growth and a proven track record across diverse industries, CMA delivers the expertise, leadership, and vision companies need to achieve market advantage. To learn more, visit

Michael Donner

Competitive Marketing Advantage

