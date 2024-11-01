Delhi Congress Slams AAP Govt For Toxic Air After Diwali

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Nov 1 (IANS) Delhi President Devender Yadav said on Friday that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government's farcical efforts, without addressing core issues like dust and vehicular fumes, have failed to control the city's air pollution which spiked to hazardous levels a day after Diwali.

He added that the Delhi government's Winter Action Plan to check air pollution has come a cropper, as deploying anti-smog guns in each of the 70 Assembly constituencies, has had little effect.

Yadav said that measures like the deployment of water sprinklers will have only minimal effect, as without sweeping away the dust and fumes hanging over the skies like a grey blanket, which has become a round-the-year phenomenon, the national capital's air pollution will only soar, and not diminish.

The Delhi Congress President said that former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, CM Atishi, and Environment Minister Gopal Rai have always been blaming the spike in firecracker bursting on Diwali day for Delhi's hazardous air, but it points to the AAP government's incompetence and inefficiency in enforcing its order.

He added that Kejriwal, Atishi, and the Ministers and leaders of AAP have left the people to face the consequences of the toxic air as they live in comfortable government bungalows without bothering about the plight of the people.

Earlier on Friday, Environment Minister Gopal Rai commended Delhi residents for their responsible Diwali celebrations but he was criticised by Delhi BJP Chief Virendra Sachdeva who accused him of plotting to defame Sanatan Dharma with his party's rhetoric against firecrackers.

Gopal Rai said that the Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi remained within the "very poor" range rather than escalating to severe levels, as anticipated in the days leading up to Diwali.

Delhi BJP Chief Sachdeva, pointing to 'similar AQI levels' in pre- and post-Diwali period, said, "The Delhi government is conspiring to defame the Sanatani tradition of bursting crackers on Diwali in the name of pollution."

"Gopal Rai, you are trying to please a particular section of the society in the name of pollution. You used to blame crackers for the pollution of the national capital. But, the AQI is in the same condition after burning crackers also," he added.