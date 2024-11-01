Modtub And Adaptive Training Foundation Team Up To Support Veterans Through Cold Water Therapy

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Modtub to Donate $100 from Every Cold Plunge Sale to ATF This Holiday Season

DALLAS, Nov. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Modtub , a leading innovator in cold water therapy solutions, is proud to announce an expanded partnership with the Adaptive Training Foundation (ATF) to support veterans and individuals living with physical or traumatic impairments. This partnership will see Modtub donating $100 from every cold plunge sale from November 1 to November 22, 2024, with the donation being presented to ATF on Giving Tuesday, December 3rd. As part of this collaboration, Modtub has also donated three cold plunges to ATF's facility, further enhancing their rehabilitation programs for adaptive athletes.

As a central part of the partnership, ATF will host a Veteran's Day workout on November 9th, where participants will experience a range of ATF's services, including Modtub cold plunging as a recovery method post-workout. This showcase highlights the powerful role of cold water therapy in managing pain, boosting resilience, and enhancing recovery, particularly for those living with limb loss or nerve pain.

"Our support for the ATF isn't just a partnership; it's a commitment that resonates with the very reason Modtub exists," said Jesse Hodge, founder and CEO of Modtub and a former traumatic brain injury survivor. "When my brother and I started this company, it was rooted in the belief that cold plunging can lead to a healthier, stronger life. Supporting ATF's mission to empower veterans and individuals with traumatic impairments aligns perfectly with our purpose. We're honored to continue this journey with ATF, helping more people experience the life-changing benefits of cold water therapy."









The impact of cold plunges on veterans' lives is truly transformative, as shown in the journey of U.S. Army veteran and amputee Sergio Gonzalez. A U.S. Army veteran and below-knee amputee, Sergio has experienced firsthand the life-changing benefits of ATF's programs and Modtub's cold plunges. "I joined the Adaptive Training Foundation as an amputee, and cold water immersion has truly changed my life. As an adaptive athlete, dealing with nerve pain and soreness is part of the journey, but cold plunges calm the pain-if not taking it away completely-and allow me to get back to training and pushing myself,” says Gonzalez, a proud graduate of ATF's Class 26.“This program has prepared me to tackle anything that comes my way, both mentally and physically.”

Sergio's story is just one example; fellow veteran Rob Bickel has also found new strength through ATF's programs and cold water therapy. His journey with ATF and Modtub has enabled him to reclaim his life post-injury, which occurred during his time of service.“After leaving the Army in 2020, I began losing feeling in my lower body, which was frightening and isolating. ATF gave me the strength to fight back, and with tools like the Modtub, my recovery has progressed in ways I didn't think possible.”

ATF is renowned for its inclusive and empowering approach to rehabilitation, helping adaptive athletes overcome their challenges through exercise, community, and resilience. Cold water therapy is essential to this process, providing critical benefits for amputees and other adaptive athletes.

Colin Anderson, Chief of Staff & Special Projects at ATF, explains,“Cold water therapy isn't just about recovery; it's about giving our athletes relief from chronic pain and empowering them to take control of their rehabilitation. The cold plunge allows amputees, in particular, to manage nerve pain, reduce soreness, and approach each challenge with a renewed sense of strength. We're grateful for Modtub's partnership in making this therapy more accessible to our community.”

From November 1 to November 22, Modtub will donate $100 from each cold plunge sale to ATF, fostering a season of support for veterans. This promotion reflects Modtub's commitment to inclusive wellness and supporting ATF's mission to enhance the lives of those with traumatic impairments. To learn more about Modtub cold plunge options, visit , and to support the Adaptive Training Foundation's work, visit .

About Modtub

Modtub, founded by two brothers in Texas, is dedicated to helping people live stronger, more resilient lives through the transformative benefits of cold-water therapy. The company's flagship product, the Modtub cold plunge, combines superior durability with efficient design, offering an unparalleled experience at a fraction of the cost of competing brands. Modtub's innovative approach to wellness makes cold plunging accessible to more people, empowering them to enhance their mental and physical well-being.

About the Adaptive Training Foundation

Adaptive Training Foundation (ATF) is a non-profit organization dedicated to empowering individuals with disabilities through adaptive training programs. Founded by David Vobora, a former NFL player turned adaptive trainer, ATF offers transformative fitness and wellness programs designed to help individuals overcome physical and mental obstacles and lead fulfilling lives.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

Contact:

Katherine O'Hara

The O'Hara Project

973-753-0488

