FREESTYLE DIGITAL MEDIA RELEASES 'I LIKE MOVIES'

Freestyle Digital has just released the coming-of-age comedy/drama I LIKE MOVIES, now available to rent/own on all U.S. digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms, as well as on DVD, starting on November 1, 2024

Coming-of-Age Dramatic Comedy Debuts on U.S. VOD Platforms and DVD on November 1, 2024

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Freestyle Digital Media, the digital film distribution division of Byron Allen's Allen Media Group, has just released the coming-of-age comedy/drama I LIKE MOVIES, which is now available to rent/own on all U.S. digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms, as well as on DVD, starting on November 1, 2024, following its recent multi-city theatrical release.

I LIKE MOVIES tells the story of Lawrence, a socially inept 17-year-old cinephile, who gets a job at a video store, where he forms a complicated friendship with his older female manager. Set in Ontario, Canada in the year 2003, hyper-ambitious teenage cinephile Lawrence Kweller (Isaiah Lehtinen) dreams of attending film school at NYU's Tisch School of the Arts. In order to raise the hefty tuition fee, Lawrence gets his dream job at the local video store called Sequels.

Wracked with anxiety about his future, Lawrence begins alienating the most important people in his life – his best friend Matt (Percy Hynes-White) and his single mother Terri (Krista Bridges) – all while developing a complicated friendship with his older female manager, Alana (Romina D'Ugo). As graduation looms ever closer, a series of painful realizations force Lawrence to acknowledge that he is a pretentious asshole.

Written and directed by Chandler Levack, I LIKE MOVIES was produced by Lindsay Blair Goeldner, Evan Dubinsky, and Chandler Levack. The cast features Isaiah Lehtinen ('Lawrence'), Romina D'Ugo ('Alana'), Krista Bridges ('Terri'), and Percy Hynes White ('Matt').

“It's a joy to finally make I LIKE MOVIES available for American audiences on VOD and especially on DVD,” said filmmaker Chandler Levack.“It's been so exciting to see critics and film-lovers around the world connect with Lawrence's journey from teenaged cinephile to actual human being, and I want to thank our immensely talented cast and crew, my dedicated producers Lindsay Blair Goeldner and Evan Dubinsky, as well as Telefilm and Visit Films, for creating such an incredible trajectory for an independent Canadian film. Thank you so much to Freestyle Digital Media for giving I LIKE MOVIES a new life in America. The staff at Sequels Video will be delighted to add this DVD to their Staff Picks wall.”

Freestyle Digital Media negotiated the deal to acquire I LIKE MOVIES directly with Visit Films President Ryan Kampe.

