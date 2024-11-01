Michigan Winter Temperatures Expected To Drive Up Energy Use

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DTE is connecting its customers to resources and information to help them manage use and keep bills affordable

DETROIT, Nov. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forecasts for the coming winter suggest temperatures may not dip as low as in recent years, but energy use is still expected to increase as it does each winter. DTE Energy is reaching out to customers to share tips on managing use and getting assistance if they're having trouble paying bills. This effort comes just after DTE earned the top score in Customer Satisfaction with Business Natural Service in the Midwest* in the J.D. Power 2024 U.S. Gas Utility Business Customer Satisfaction Study.

While DTE works throughout the year to keep energy affordable - buying natural gas in advance of when it's needed, often when costs are lower - the company is encouraging customers to take simple steps now to make bills even more manageable this winter. For instance, customers can:



Adjust thermostats by setting them to 68 degrees during the day and lowering temperatures a few degrees at night while sleeping. Customers can save about 3% on heating costs for each degree they lower their thermostats.

Seal air leaks around doors and windows to prevent drafts and energy loss, which can save up to 10% on annual energy costs.

Open the blinds or drapes to let the sun in, and close them at night to hold heat in. Find additional tips for winter savings at dteenergy.com/staywarm .

“Making sure our customers have the safe, reliable and affordable energy they need this winter is our top priority,” said Bob Richard, president and COO, DTE Gas.“Our customers pay what we pay for natural gas, since we do not mark up the cost, and we're committed to helping them further through raising awareness on energy efficiency and by connecting them to financial assistance if needed. We want to help keep our customers warm and safe throughout the winter and year-round.”

Following energy efficiency tips can help keep energy bills affordable, but DTE understands that customers experiencing financial challenges may need extra assistance for the energy they need during a cold winter. The company offers this important advice to those in need of help:

Customers should reach out to DTE at 800-477-4747 as soon as they know they may have trouble paying an upcoming bill. The sooner the customer reaches out, the better DTE can support their needs.

Customers may also be eligible for protection from service interruptions based on income and other factors. Explore these options at .

Customers can access additional support with energy, food, shelter and other necessities. A call to 211 can connect those in need to agencies offering further assistance.

*DTE Energy received the highest score in the Midwest region of the J.D. Power 2024 U.S. Gas Utility Business Satisfaction Study of customers' satisfaction nationally among business customers in the U.S. Visit for more details.

