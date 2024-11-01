(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



data-text="Siam Paragon Bangkok International Week 2024 Unveils the best of Thai and Asian Creativity And Reaffirms Siam Paragon As the Number One Luxury Destination'" data-link=" Paragon Bangkok International Fashion Week 2024 Unveils the best of Thai and Asian Creativity And Reaffirms Siam Paragon As the Number One Luxury Destination'" class="whatsapp">Shar BANGKOK, THAILAND - OutReach Newswire - 1 November 2024 - Siam Paragon reaffirms its positioning as a leading 'global luxury destination' and the top-of-mind destination for both Thai and international visitors. In collaboration with key partners in Thailand's vibrant business ecosystem, Siam Paragon recently showcased the country's boundless potential to be a world-class fashion hub with the highly-anticipated 'Siam Paragon Bangkok International Fashion Week 2024' (BIFW2024) . This prestigious event brought together renowned Thai designers and top designers from Asia, from October 2-6, 2024, at Parc Paragon, Siam Paragon. Under the theme, ' Envision the Future ,' the event aimed to propel Thai fashion into an even more promising future.







Thanaporn Tantiyanon, Head of Business Unit at Siam Paragon , stated, 'Siam Paragon has consistently supported the Thai fashion industry by hosting BIFW, the top fashion runway in Thailand and Southeast Asia, for 17 consecutive years. This platform provides opportunities for Thai designers to showcase their creative talents while also giving rising designers a great chance to showcase their work. Importantly, our goal is to strengthen the Thai fashion ecosystem, foster economic value, and generate thriving economic activities for the fashion value chain. This year, BIFW2024 centered around the theme 'Envision the Future,' with a strong focus on the future of fashion and sustainability. We are committed to being a driving force in shaping and steering the fashion industry forward to success and sustainability.'

Siam Paragon, as a 'world-class luxury destination', also serves as a premier platform for both international luxury brands and Thai entrepreneurs to showcase their finest offerings. The wide range of luxury names available has been exceptionally well received among luxury customer segment, driving impressive sales and achieving remarkable growth rates that rank among the highest achievers globally. This success amplifies Siam Paragon's status as a true luxury destination. This October, alongside the exquisite fashion shows on the BIFW2024 grand runway, world-renowned luxury fashion brands will also host exclusive activities. These include special events such as Bulgari's Eternally Reborn exhibition to mark the brand's 140th Anniversary that showcases historic and iconic pieces as part of the world's exclusive showcase hosted at only 7 countries worldwide. The exhibition runs from 1-27 October 2024 exclusively at Siam Paragon. Gucci Thailand High-End Event , held from October 2-6, 2024, at the Gucci Women Store on the M floor of Siam Paragon. During this event, Gucci is presenting unique products specially curated for the occasion, providing attendees with an exclusive luxury experience. Additionally featured at Siam Paragon are the first pop-up shop in Thailand by Roger Vivier , and a brand-new pop-up shop by Miu Miu .

'Siam Paragon Bangkok International Fashion Week 2024' redefines luxury experiences for multi-dimensional lifestyle, embracing the concept of 'Luxury for All.' The event features 15 fashion shows that highlight creative excellence, celebrating the latest collections from both leading Thai labels and renowned international brands. In addition, it was the biggest gatherings of Thai and international celebrities and influencers, both on the grand runway and the front row.

Absolute Siam x Dry Clean Only x AJOBYAJO - Absolute Siam, a multi-brand store showcasing the creativity of Thai street fashion, in a special collaboration with the renowned Thai streetwear brand Dry Clean Only and the emerging Korean brand AJOBYAJO to present an Asian-inspired fusion of street and sporty wear. ASAVA , led by the acclaimed designer Moo-Polpat Asavaprapha, will present a collection that embodies the essence of femininity through simple, minimalist designs that blend timeless elegance. FLYNOW , a legendary Thai fashion brand celebrated for its distinctive design approach and spectacular fashion show, will unveil an extraordinary collection under the creative direction Somchai Songwattana.

ISSUE presented by GC - ISSUE, a unique brand by Bhubawit Kritpholnara will present captivating 'SAMSARA.' collection, This main collection explores the cycle of life through the Buddhist philosophy of 'Paticcasamuppada' (The Law of Dependent Origination), expressed through the concept of 'Time' as an avatar of Lord Shiva. It beautifully reflects the overall picture of life filled with happiness and suffering in harmony. Speically, ISSUE has partnered with GC, or PTT Global Chemical Public Company Limited, to unveil a limited-edition collection of unique clothing and accessories created from the plastic waste management expertise. Used PET plastic bottles were recycled into fibers, featuring distinctive patterns that reflect the unique identity of Bang Krachao community.

KLOSET , led by Mollika Ruangkritya and Nat Mangkang, will present a highly anticipated fashion show that transforms the runway into a 'Kloset Hotel.' This unique setting invites young men and women to explore fresh experiences, featuring clothing that perfectly captures the essence and vibe of the 1970s.

For Leisure Projects presented by CITIZEN , Nat Kanokvaleewong introduces the concept of 'Dancing under the Moonlight,' inspired by the iconic full moon party on Koh Phangan, Surat Thani Province. This inspiration is reimagined into a tropical winter collection that will be showcased alongside CITIZEN Tsuyosa Collection, a collection of classic yet colorful timepiece.

For MOO Bangkok , Moo-Polpat Asavaprapha will showcase a collection that embodies the brand's signature urban casual menswear. This collection captures the lively essence of countryman, blending elements of preppy, vintage, and uniform aesthetics. The result is a range of simple yet charming outfits, infused with a playful spirit and contemporary coolness, designed for effortless everyday wear.

NAGARA , by Nagara Sambandaraksa, presents 'Timeless Threads: Silk Stories,' a collection that celebrates the traditional Japanese art of silk tie-dyeing. Each piece in the collection is infused with the essence of art and cultural heritage, showcasing the beauty of intricate patterns that narrate stories of nature, culture, and masterful craftsmanship.

PAINKILLER Atelier , led by Siriorn Teankaprasith, unveils the 'Hilltribe Residency' collection. This collection blends the traditional clothing of various ethnic groups from the mountainous regions of Northern Thailand with contemporary urban fashion and streetwear.

For POEM presented by MERZ AESTHETICS , led by the talented designer Chavanon Caisiri, the collection draws inspiration from the legendary tale of Sirens and Sailors. It reflects the multi-dimensional nature of modern women.

TandT presented by TAT, designed by Thanawut Thanasarnvimon, explore a world of imagination with the enchanting collection, 'My Sleepy Bedtime Friends / In The Middle Of The Night.' This collection tells the story of a 'Magic' through magician who lulls you into a sleep filled with dreams, expressed through a blend of feminine and masculine elements. The pieces feature the brand's signature hand-crafted rose technique, conjuring flowers like magic, and the ruched technique, creating flowing ruffles reminiscent of theater curtains. Additionally, the audience will discover the special collection of T-shirts created in collaboration with the Tourism Authority of Thailand, featuring various designs that capture the charm and magic of Thailand.

VICKTEERUT , led by Aurapraphan Sudhinaraset, presents 'Eclipse,' a collection that captures the moment when the shadow of an eclipse descends, enveloping everything in darkness and silence. This mysterious period is imbued with an indescribable, romantic atmosphere, evoking the longing for love that resides within us all.

27FRIDAY proudly presents 'WE ARE ALL HUMAN,' a collection celebrating the 60th birthday of designer and brand owner Chanachai Chariyathana, as well as the 35th anniversary of his illustrious career in fashion. This show emphasizes that 'fashion' goes beyond the boundaries of gender, age, and status, highlighting the belief that every individual has a unique value.

The BIFW2024 grand runway this year also welcomed renowned Asian brand LIE SANGBONG , led by legendary Korean designer Lie Sangbong. He showcased the latest collection titled 'Coexistence: Architecture & Humanity,' which harmoniously blends the elegance of traditional Korean architecture with the refined aesthetics of contemporary fashion. Moreover, FRIENDS OF SHANGHAI TANG , designed by Joe Li, invited creative individuals who have played a role in shaping the brand's uniqueness to join in celebrating the 30th anniversary of the brand, which was founded in the Year of the Dragon. This collection reflects the aesthetics of modern Asia, contemporary beauty, and timeless luxury. It draws inspiration from the concept of 'extraordinary every day.'

BIFW2024 was a remarkable collaboration among partners from various sectors across Siam Piwat's robust ecosystem, involving both government and private entities. Key partners include the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), KASIKORNBANK Public Company Limited, Merz Aesthetics (Thailand) Company Limited, PTT Global Chemical Public Company Limited (GC), Citizen, M.A.C Cosmetics (Thailand), Epson, Chivas The Blend, Absolut It's in our Spirit, Nesvita, Paul Mitchell hair products, KTC (Korea Thailand Communication Center), and Chatrium Grand Bangkok Hotel.

Hashtag: #SiamParagonBIFW2024 #SiamParagon

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Siam Paragon