Creating A New Generation Of Knowledge Delivery Tool Of Daunxunbao, Baijiayun Ranked TOP 30 AI Education Technology Products

BEIJING, Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Baijiayun Group Ltd ("Baijiayun" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: RTC ), a one-stop AI solution provider, was selected into the list of "TOP 30 AI Education Products". Recently, the First Artificial Intelligence Education Application Forum and the of AI Education Achievements, hosted by the Beijing Educational Information Alliance, and under the guidance of the Artificial Intelligence and Robot Education Committee of the China Society for Educational Development Strategy hosted, was grandly held in Beijing.

At this forum, Baijiayun, relying on its own advantages in knowledge services and technical solutions, was selected into the list of "TOP 30 AI Education Technology Products". More than 1,000 artificial intelligence education experts and scholars, principals, front-line teachers and representatives of educational technology enterprises from all over the country gathered to witness this glorious feast.

Using Technology as the Driving Engine to Build a New Generation of Knowledge Delivery Tool "DuanXunBao"

In 2024, the Government Work Report explicitly points out that it is necessary to deepen the research, development and application of big data, artificial intelligence, and other fields, and carry out the action of "artificial intelligence +". The "Top 30 AI Education Technology Products" has gathered many innovative AI education products, aiming to recognize the outstanding contributions these products have made in promoting the development of AI education. The award-winning enterprises are leaders with outstanding innovation achievements in various industries, leading innovation and development through innovative business model or advanced digital technologies.

As a pioneer in the audio and video technology service field, Baijiayun has been leading industry standards with its outsanding service and innovative technological capabilities since its inception in 2017. Baijiayun has served thousands of education enterprises and public schools in successfully carrying out online services with industry-leading audio and video technologies.

Aiming at the long-term pay-for-knowledge scenario, Baijiayun has combined live classroom teaching, SCRM, and online school management to launch a brand-new product, "DuanXunBao", to facilitate knowledge

monetization, accelerate various course live broadcasts and marketing conversion.

As a new generation of knowledge delivery tool, DuanXunBao fully integrates various new technologies to facilitate t knowledge monetization. Recently, DuanXunBao has launched the video red envelope function, and has focused on iterative updates around functions such as distribution, group buying, points gaining and membership, etc. DuanXunBao is widely trusted by knowledge creators, education and training enterprises.

In the future, DuanXunBao will continue to provide energy for the delivery of various courses and employ novel marketing strategies to rejuvenate the industry's ecosystem and enhance its intelligent capabilities.

Continuously Develop Energy-Empowering Technologies and Use Artificial Intelligence Technologies to Advance the Development of the Education Sector

Science and technology change the world and innovation guides the future. Baijiayun has always been committed to empower education with technology and is dedicated to help educators and learners to achieving more.

In 2023, AIGC technology swept the world. Baijiayun's live and on-demand products quickly integrated AIGC technology and have been able to provide a mature AIGV video production platform, exclusive customization of digital humans, AI intelligent assistants, AI intelligent outlines, and AI learning companions functions. Baijiayun has integrated the capabilities of ChatGPT into various aspects such as lecture preparation, expansion of teaching methods, and students' independent learning, which making the power of digital intelligence truly implemented in every aspect of education.

Receiving the honor of "TOP 30 AI Education Technology Products" is not only an affirmation of Baijiayun's digital intelligence-enabled knowledge delivery products, but also a recognition of Baijiayun's technological innovation strength.

Looking forward to the future, Baijiayun will continuously focus on the field of audio and video technology services, constantly innovate and improve educational digital products, and continuously enhance the functions and services of products with artificial intelligence technology. At the same time, Baijiayun will continue to leverage its own advantages in knowledge services and technical solutions, and actively cooperate with more partners to contribute more wisdom and strength to the digital intelligence transformation of Chinese enterprises.

About Baijiayun Group Ltd



Baijiayun is a one-stop AI video solution provider with core expertise in SaaS/PaaS solutions. Baijiayun is committed to delivering reliable, high-quality video experiences across devices and localities and has grown rapidly since its inception in 2017.

Premised

on its industry-leading video-centric technologies, Baijiayun offers a wealth of video-centric technology solutions, including Video SaaS/PaaS, Video Cloud and Software, and Video AI and System Solutions. Baijiayun caters to the evolving communications and collaboration needs of enterprises of all sizes and industries. For more information, please visit baijiayun.

