Robo Advisory Market Growth Analysis With Investment Opportunities For 2024-2033

Robo Advisory Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Robo Advisory Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 1, 2024

The robo advisory market has seen rapid expansion in recent years. It is expected to grow from $41.63 billion in 2023 to $61.99 billion in 2024, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 48.9%. This growth during the historical period can be attributed to factors such as cost efficiency, the democratization of financial services, increased market awareness, and growing acceptance of robo advisory solutions.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Robo Advisory Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The robo advisory market is projected to experience exponential growth in the coming years, reaching $310.16 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 49.6%. This anticipated growth can be attributed to factors such as the evolving regulatory landscape, integration with traditional financial services, global economic trends, and the implementation of enhanced cybersecurity measures.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Robo Advisory Market With A Detailed Sample Report:



Growth Driver Of The Robo Advisory Market

The increasing digitalization of financial services is driving the growth of the robo advisory market. In the financial sector, technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing, blockchain, and fintech innovations are streamlining access to funds and utilizing automation to enhance the customer experience, contributing to the sector's expansion.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:



Which Market Players Are Steering The Robo Advisory Market Growth?

Key players in the market include Betterment LLC, Charles Schwab & Co. Inc., Wealthfront Corporation, Personal Capital Corporation, Bambu Labs Inc., Blooom Inc., Ellevest Inc., FutureAdvisor Inc., Nutmeg Saving and Investment Limited, SigFig Wealth Management LLC, The Vanguard Group Inc., Social Finance Inc., Hedgeable Inc., WiseBanyan Inc., AssetBuilder Inc., Ally Financial Inc., Axos Invest Inc., Scalable Capital Limited, Moneyfarm Ltd., Acorns Grow Incorporated, United Income LLC, T. Rowe Price Associates Inc., Rebellion Research, Ginmon Vermogensverwaltung GmbH, Invesco Ltd., WisdomTree Investments Inc., Northern Trust Corporation, First Trust Advisors LP, VanEck Associates Corporation, ProShares Advisors LLC, Global X Management Company LLC, Direxion Investments.

What Are The Key Trends That Influence Robo Advisory Market Size?

Leading companies in the robo advisory market are concentrating on strategic partnerships to better serve their existing clients. For example, M&G plc's collaboration with Moneyfarm led to the launch of &me, a new platform-as-a-service offering in the UK. Powered by M&G Wealth, this platform was successfully developed and implemented within just nine months.

How Is The Global Robo Advisory Market Segmented?

1) By Service Type: Direct Plan-Based/Goal-Based, Comprehensive Wealth Advisory

2) By Provider: Fintech Robo Advisors, Banks, Traditional Wealth Managers, Other Providers

3) By Business Model: Pure Robo Advisors, Hybrid Robo Advisors

4) By End User: Healthcare, Education, Retail, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Robo Advisory Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Robo Advisory Market Definition

A robo-advisor is an automated financial advisor that delivers algorithm-driven wealth management services with minimal human involvement. This type of service operates online, providing financial advice through digital platforms. Robo-advisors utilize automated, algorithm-based financial planning to manage investments, relying on online questionnaires to gather information from clients about their financial circumstances, risk tolerance, and future objectives. They then use this data to provide tailored advice and automatically invest clients' assets.

Robo Advisory Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global robo advisory market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Robo Advisory Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on robo advisory market size, robo advisory market drivers and trends and robo advisory market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

