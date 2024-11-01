California Institute For Human Science (CIHS) Launches Groundbreaking Graduate Programs In Parapsychology

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The California Institute for Human Science has introduced the first graduate-level degree programs in parapsychology in the United States in four decades.

- Jeffery Martin, PhDSAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The California Institute for Human Science (CIHS), located in the San Diego area and serving a global student body through its online platform, has introduced the first graduate-level degree programs in parapsychology available in the United States in over four decades. These innovative programs, led by parapsychologist Dr. Jeffrey Mishlove, PhD, mark a pivotal step toward legitimizing and expanding academic inquiry in this often-marginalized field.Jeffrey Mishlove is the recipient of a unique, individual, interdisciplinary doctorate in Parapsychology from the University of California, Berkeley, awarded in 1980. He is the Grand Prize winner of the Bigelow Institute for Consciousness Studies essay competition regarding postmortem survival of human consciousness. He is host and producer of the New Thinking Allowed channel on Youtube, which is sponsored by CIHS. He is also author of The Roots of Consciousness, Psi Development Systems, and The PK Man.Other faculty in parapsychology include the following: Callum Cooper, who holds two PhDs and is currently supervising doctoral level students in parapsychology at the University of Northampton in the United Kingdom; Debra Lynne Katz, PhD, who also serves as President of the International Remote Viewing Association; Nan Zingrone, PhD, who has twice served as President of the Parapsychological Association; and Paul Leslie, EdD, a clinical psychotherapist. Classes included in the programs are the history of psychical research and parapsychology, practical applications of psi abilities, postmortem survival, clinical parapsychology, and remote viewing. Some courses, such as remote viewing, will be academic and experiential, giving students both an objective and subjective understanding of psi phenomena. "Psi" is a word used by parapsychologist to cover all of the phenomena they study, including telepathy, clairvoyance, precognition, retrocognition, telekinesis, psychokinesis, reincarnation, and questions related to the survival of consciousness after death..The new offerings include a Master's Degree in Psychology with a concentration in Parapsychology and a Doctoral Degree in Psychology with a concentration in Integral, Transpersonal, and Positive Psychology, incorporating Parapsychology as a specialization into its core curriculum . CIHS is one of the most affordable graduate schools. Furthermore, it is fully accredited by the Western Association for Schools and Colleges. These programs are designed to provide students with an interdisciplinary approach to the study of extrasensory perception (ESP), psychokinesis, and other phenomena that challenge the limits of human consciousness.“Creating ongoing, graduate-level education in parapsychology has been a lifelong goal,” says Dr. Mishlove, whose pioneering work in the field spans over 40 years.“The CIHS programs are the first of their kind since the closure of John F. Kennedy University's Parapsychology Master's Degree program in the early 1980s. We are proud to be rekindling this academic journey, providing rigorous training for those interested in exploring the science of consciousness and anomalous cognition.”Parapsychology, which often faces skepticism, is endorsed by reputable organizations, including the American Association for the Advancement of Science, which accepted the Parapsychological Association as an affiliate in 1969 after a comprehensive review. The American Psychological Association published a 2018 article in its flagship journal, American Psychologist, positively reviewing the experimental evidence for extrasensory perception and psychokinesis.The CIHS's programs aim to elevate parapsychology beyond pseudoscientific stereotypes, emphasizing empirical research and scientific rigor. The curriculum includes established experimental protocols such as remote viewing, ganzfeld, presentiment, and random event generator (REG) influence, each of which has been replicated under rigorous conditions, attaining statistically significant results. CIHS President, Dr. Jeffery Martin, emphasizes the institute's holistic and interdisciplinary approach.“Our mission is to explore the full spectrum of human potential,” he says.“By offering a formalized program in parapsychology, we are opening new doors for scientific inquiry into consciousness, healing, and the interconnectedness of human experience.”In addition to its parapsychology track, CIHS offers a Noetic Sciences program, led by Sean Esbjörn-Hargens, PhD, covering subjects like UFOlogy, near-death experiences, phenomena of high strangeness, and contact with non-human intelligence, further enhancing the diversity of elective courses available to students.While career opportunities in parapsychology are still emerging, the CIHS philosophy encourages students to become public intellectuals, skilled in both research and public communication, addressing the widespread public interest in the paranormal, consciousness, human potential, and spirituality.For more information on CIHS's new parapsychology programs, please visit CIHS or contact the CIHS Admissions Office at .... CIHS is now accepting enrollments for the winter and spring quarters 2025.About California Institute for Human Science (CIHS)Founded to explore the interconnections between science, spirituality, and human consciousness, CIHS is a fully accredited institution dedicated to advancing knowledge and understanding in psychology, noetic sciences, and integrative health.

