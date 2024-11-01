War Update: 170 Combat Engagements On Front Line, 60 Attacks Repelled In Kurakhove Sector

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past day, there were 170 combat engagements on the front line. The Ukrainian Defense Forces targeted nine clusters of Russian personnel and equipment.

"Over the past day, 170 combat engagements were recorded. Updated information indicates that yesterday the enemy launched three missile strikes, using seven missiles, and carried out 57 airstrikes, dropping 108 guided aerial bombs (KABs), and used 1,366 kamikaze drones. In addition, they conducted 4,241 artillery attacks, including 160 with MLRS. Throughout the past day, the Defense Forces' missile and artillery units destroyed one enemy rocket artillery asset and nine areas of personnel and equipment concentration," the report says.

The aggressor carried out airstrikes targeting Kharkiv, Varvarivka, Kozacha Lopan, Berestove, Katerynivka, Uspenivka, Kostiantynopolske, Velyka Novosilka, Rozdolne, Kurakhove, Antonivka, Ulakly, Yurkivka, Tavriiske, Mala Tokmachka, and Kozatske.

In the Kharkiv sector of the front, the enemy launched three assaults near Vovchansk and Vovchanski Khutory.

In the Kupiansk sector , the invaders conducted 15 attacks throughout the day. The Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled assaults near Petropavlivka, Kolisnykivka, Zahryzove, Lozova, Berestove, and Vyshneve.

In the Lyman sector , the enemy launched 21 attacks, attempting advances near Katerynivka, Stepove, Hrekivka, Terny, and the Serebriansky Forest.

In the Kramatorsk sector , there was one engagement near Chasiv Yar.

In the Toretsk sector , the enemy conducted three attacks near Toretsk.

In the Pokrovsk secto r, the Ukrainian defenders stopped 35 enemy assault and offensive actions near Promin, Lysivka, and Vyshneve.

In the Kurakhove sector , the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 60 attacks near Novoselydivka, Kreminna Balka, Novodmytrivka, Ostrivske, Maksymilianivka, Antonivka, and Yelyzavetivka. The enemy's most intense attempts to advance were near Antonivka and Yelyzavetivka.

In the Vremivka sector , the enemy conducted five assaults on the Ukrainian positions near Bohoyavlenka and Trudove, heavily using strike and bomber aviation.

In the Orikhiv sector , the invaders attempted two attacks toward Novodanylivka but were repelled and suffered losses.

In the Prydniprovske sector , the Russian forces conducted four assaults on the Ukrainian positions, all of which were unsuccessful.

No signs of enemy assault group formations were observed in the Volyn and Polissia sectors .

In the border areas of Chernihiv and Sumy regions , the enemy actively used artillery and aviation from Russian territory against Ukrainian settlements.

The General Staff also noted that an operation is underway in Russia's Kursk region . According to available information, Russian aviation conducted 21 strikes with 33 KABs on its own territory over the past day.

The Ukrainian forces continue to inflict significant losses on the occupying troops in manpower and equipment, actively disrupting the enemy's offensive capabilities in the rear.

According to Ukrinform, total Russian combat losses in Ukraine from February 24, 2022, to November 1, 2024, are estimated at approximately 696,410 personnel.