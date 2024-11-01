Hempnewsbreaks Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ: LEXX) Engages CRO For Dehydratech GLP-1 Human Study

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ: LEXX, LEXXW) , a global innovator in drug delivery platforms, today announced it has hired a contract research organization (“CRO”) to oversee execution of the company's 12-week chronic study GLP-1-H24-4. The study will evaluate various DehydraTECH-GLP-1 (glucagon-like peptide) formulations and other treatments with efficacy objectives of weight loss, blood sugar reduction and more.“This study will be the most comprehensive and impactful GLP-1 investigation that Lexaria has ever undertaken,” said John Docherty, president of Lexaria.“The greatly expanded scope compared to our previous studies will allow us to investigate DehydraTECH-GLP-1 safety and efficacy over an extended treatment duration to significantly broaden our knowledge of DehydraTECH's ability to potentially improve the effectiveness and tolerability of this world-leading class of drugs.”

About Lexaria Bioscience Corp.

DehydraTECH(TM) is Lexaria's patented drug delivery formulation and processing platform technology that improves the way active pharmaceutical ingredients (“APIs”) enter the bloodstream through oral delivery. Since 2016, Lexaria has developed and investigated DehydraTECH with a variety of beneficial molecules in oral and topical formats. DehydraTECH has repeatedly demonstrated the ability to increase bio-absorption and has also evidenced an ability to deliver some drugs more effectively across the blood brain barrier, which Lexaria believes to be of particular importance for centrally active compounds. Lexaria operates a licensed in-house research laboratory and holds a robust intellectual property portfolio with 43 patents granted and many patents pending worldwide. For more information, visit the company's website at

