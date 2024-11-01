Madhya Pradesh Celebrates 69Th Foundation Day With Series Of Events

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhopal, Nov 1 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh is celebrating its 69th Foundation Day on Friday along with Chhattisgarh and four other states, Karnataka, Kerala, Punjab and Haryana.

The day is being marked with a series of cultural activities and musical performances by renowned musicians will be performed at Ravindra Bhavan in Bhopal.

Early in the day, President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Narendra Modi, MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and several other dignitaries greeted the people of the state.

In his message to Madhya Pradesh, PM Modi wrote, "Best wishes to all the residents of Madhya Pradesh on the State Foundation Day. I hope this state, rich in natural resources and cultural heritage, continues to set new standards of development in every field."

"Hearty congratulations and best wishes to all of you on "Madhya Pradesh Foundation Day"!," CM Yadav posted on X.

The events included a performance by playback singer Ankit Tiwari on a stage designed on the theme 'Amrit Madhya Pradesh' in the evening. Traditional folk dances of tribal communities and other activities showcasing the MP's rich heritage will be performed.

A 'qawwali' session was also performed by the Sabri Brothers, Quadri Brothers and Nizami Bandhu. Besides, the different wings and institutions of the culture department will showcase their exhibitions on the Ravindra Bhavan's premises.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will be the chief guest on this occasion. There will be free entry for common people at Ravindra Bhavan, a senior official associated with the state's culture department said.

Prabhat Pheri, cleanliness drive, lighting of 69 lamps, decoration of cities and Rangoli competitions are also being held across the state.

The foundation day programmes started on October 30 at the Lal Parade in Bhopal hosting the national flag and band performance of the Indian Army and an exhibition focusing on the development journey of Madhya Pradesh.

The present-day Madhya Pradesh state came into existence on November 1 following the reorganisation of states. It was created by merging the erstwhile Madhya Bharat, Vindhya Pradesh and Bhopal states.

Situated between the Vindhyachal and Satpura ranges, Madhya Pradesh has been a hub of religion, spirituality, and knowledge with a rich heritage in literature and music.

The state coincidentally was divided into two parts -- Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh -- on the same date.

Chhattisgarh was established as a new state (with 90 Assembly seats) on November 1, 2000, therefore, both neighbouring states celebrate the foundation day on the same day. It is the 24 foundation day of Chhattisgarh.

Recently, CM Mohan Yadav proposed that Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh should celebrate the foundation day and some other festivities together.