Brazil’S Embraer, Morocco Pen Cooperation Deal

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Brazilian planemaker Embraer and the of Morocco signed a memorandum of understanding on Thursday (30) at the Marrakesh Air Show in Marrakesh, covering defense, commercial aviation, and urban air mobility. According to a statement from the Brazilian company , both parties have identified business opportunities that can yield results for both sides in the short and long term.

The partnership, Embraer reported, considers the development of an ecosystem in Morocco aimed at fostering innovation, economic growth, and job creation. The project envisions the development of training, maintenance, repair, and overhaul of aircraft and may explore collaborations that include research and development, particularly in decarbonization, clean mobility, sustainable aviation fuel, and sustainable aviation.

The Moroccan Minister of Industry and Trade Ryad Mezzour said the partnership positions Morocco as“a key player in the global aerospace industry,” marks an evolution in the local industry, and attracts investments from global industry leaders.“The agreement will catalyze a deeper synergy between Morocco and the major industry leader, Embraer, accelerating our shared ambitions and unlocking potential for groundbreaking achievements in aerospace,” he said.

Arjan Meijer, president and CEO of Embraer Commercial Aviation, highlighted the company's appreciation for Morocco's focus on professional training and training.“Education, training, and development for young people are the foundation of any strong industry and a shared value for all parties. We look forward to making a difference together, expanding the industry and maximizing the benefits for everyone,” he said.

The president and CEO of Embraer Defense & Security, Bosco da Costa Jr., said the company is“committed” to collaborating with the Royal Moroccan Air Force to“position” the C-390 as the primary choice for its future Tactical Airlift resources. The C-390 is a military aircraft capable of performing functions such as in-flight refueling, search and rescue, and equipment transport. The Marrakesh Air Show takes place from October 30 to November 2.

Translated by Guilherme Miranda



Supplied/Marrakesh Airshow

