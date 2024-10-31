Russians Strike At Kharkiv
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army is striking at Kharkiv and the region.
According to Ukrinform, the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, reported this in Telegram .
“The occupiers are striking. Kharkiv and the district: stay in shelters!” the message reads.
As Ukrinform reported, air alert has been declared in a number of regions of Ukraine.
