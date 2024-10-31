EU Condemns N. Korea's Launch Of An Inter-Continental Ballistic Missile

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Oct 31 (KUNA) -- The European Union on Thursday strongly condemned North Koreaآ's launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile earlier today.

In a statement by its High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell, the EU deemed the launch a clear indication of North Koreaآ's intention to continue developing weapons of mass destruction describing it as a flagrant violation of multiple United Nations Security Council resolutions.

The EU highlighted North Koreaآ's military support to Russia in its war against Ukraine labelling it a violation of the UN Charter and fundamental principles of international law.

The press release noted that these actions collectively threaten regional and international peace and security as well as the global non-proliferation regime.

The EU called on North Korea to immediately comply with its obligations under Security Council resolutions by fully, verifiably, and irreversibly abandon all its nuclear weapons, other weapons of mass destruction, and ballistic missile programs, and to cease all related activities.

It also urged North Korea to fully comply with the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) as a non-nuclear state, adhere to the comprehensive safeguards agreement with the International Atomic Energy Agency(IAEA), implement the Additional Protocol, and sign and ratify the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty.

The statement emphasized the necessity for all UN member states, particularly Security Council members, to ensure full implementation of international sanctions and to urge North Korea to cease its "unlawful actions," to refrain from further escalating military tensions, and return to diplomacy.

The EU underlined it remains ready to work with all partners to promote any "meaningful diplomatic process aimed at achieving lasting peace and security through the complete, verifiable, and irreversible denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula." (end)

