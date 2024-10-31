Ethiopian Airlines Clinches Top Honors At 2025 APEX Passenger Choice Awards

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Ethiopian has secured its position as Africa's premier carrier by winning the 'Best Overall in Africa' award at the 2025 APEX Passenger Choice Awards.



The ceremony, held in Long Beach, California, on October 28, 2024, recognized the airline's excellence across multiple categories.



The award highlights Ethiopian Airlines ' superior performance in cabin service, entertainment, food and beverage, seat comfort, and Wi-Fi offerings.



This recognition stems from votes cast by millions of worldwide, reflecting the airline's commitment to customer satisfaction.



Ethiopian Airlines' success extends beyond passenger experience. The carrier reported revenue of $7 billion for the 2023/24 financial year, marking a 14% increase from the previous year.







This growth coincides with a surge in passenger numbers, with the airline transporting 17.1 million travelers during the fiscal year.

Ethiopian Airlines' Ambitious Growth

The airline's fleet expansion plans underscore its ambitious growth strategy. Ethiopian Airlines currently operates 146 planes and serves 136 international destinations.



The carrier has placed orders for 125 new aircraft to support its goal of carrying 20 million passengers annually. This growth has significant implications for Ethiopia's economy.



The air transport sector contributes $4.15 billion to the country's GDP and supports about 1.1 million jobs. These figures include direct employment, supply chain activities, and tourism-related positions.



Ethiopian Airlines' success reflects broader trends in African aviation. IATA reports that African airlines saw an 8.1% increase in passenger demand in March 2024 compared to the previous year.



This growth outpaces global averages and indicates a robust recovery in the region's air travel sector. The airline faces challenges, including delayed aircraft deliveries and supply chain issues.



However, CEO Mesfin Tasew expresses confidence in addressing these obstacles. The company's diverse business model, which includes cargo operations, hotels, and technical support for other airlines, contributes to its resilience.



Ethiopian Airlines' achievements demonstrate the potential of African aviation. The carrier's success not only boosts Ethiopia's economy but also enhances connectivity across Africa and beyond.



As the airline continues to expand, it sets new standards for the industry and reinforces its position as a leader in African aviation.

