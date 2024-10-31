Genpact Wins 2024 Celonis Best Use Case Ideation Award For Sustainable Supply Chain Solution

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Recognition highlights Genpact's innovative solution to reduce waste and improve efficiency

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Genpact (NYSE: G ), a global professional services and solutions firm delivering outcomes that shape the future, has been honored with the Celonis "Best Use Case Ideation" award for its innovative sustainable solution for clients. This recognition highlights Genpact's commitment to reducing waste and enhancing efficiency within manufacturing processes.

Developed in partnership with Celonis, the global leader in process mining and process intelligence, the solution enables clients to replace disposable packaging with reusable alternatives. By tracking packaging movement across systems through a unified interface, the solution effectively reduces waste and improves operational efficiency.

"Today's supply chains demand sustainable, agile, and efficient solutions that tackle waste and optimize operations across a diverse ecosystem," said Sanjeev Vohra, Chief Technology and Innovation Officer, Genpact. "By leveraging the Celonis Process Intelligence platform to orchestrate transactions across multiple products and systems, we support our clients to create tangible environmental and operational value through our deep supply chain expertise and advanced technology solutions."

This solution addresses four phases of the reusable asset lifecycle:

Planning with real-time insightsTracking asset locationsCoordinating data across complex supply chainsStreamlining reverse logistics for pickup requests

Selected as a top-six finalist from 115 entries in the annual Celonis Ecosystem Hackathon, Genpact was named the winner of "Best Use Case Ideation" at Celosphere 2024 on October 22, 2024, in Munich, Germany.

"We are excited to see how Genpact is using our Process Intelligence platform to drive sustainable operations and optimize complex supply chains," said Janina Bauer, Global Head of Sustainability, Celonis. "By leveraging our platform to track the lifecycle of reusable stainless steel racks from manufacturing to reconditioning, Genpact showcased its supply chain expertise and commitment to impactful, tech-driven solutions across industries."

Genpact and Celonis are developing this solution within the Celostone program, enhancing the Celonis Sustainability Layer to offer all customers an integrated suite for sustainability measurement, improvement, and reporting. This enhancement will unify sustainability data across the business, connect it to people, and create a single source of truth to boost both business and sustainability performance.

For more information on the collaboration between Genpact and Celonis, click here .

About Genpact

Genpact (NYSE: G ) is a global professional services and solutions firm delivering outcomes that shape the future. Our 125,000+ people across 30+ countries are driven by our innate curiosity, entrepreneurial agility, and desire to create lasting value for clients. Powered by our purpose – the relentless pursuit of a world that works better for people – we serve and transform leading enterprises, including the Fortune Global 500, with our deep business and industry knowledge, digital operations services, and expertise in data, technology, and AI.

Get to know us at

genpact

and on

LinkedIn ,

X ,

YouTube , and

Facebook .



MEDIA CONTACT:

Sue Martenson

Genpact Media Relations

+1 978-905-9582

[email protected]



SOURCE Genpact

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED