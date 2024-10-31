ACCIONA Energía Receives Medallion Award From The U.S. Department Of Labor

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- U.S. Acting Secretary of Julie A. Su recognized ACCIONA Energía as one of the recipients of the 2024 HIRE Vets Medallion Award during a virtual award ceremony presented by the U.S. Department of Labor. The Honoring Investments in Recruiting and Employing American Military Veterans Act (HIRE Vets Act) Medallion Program is a award program that recognizes employers who successfully recruit, hire, and retain veterans."We are deeply honored to receive this award from the U.S. Department of Labor," said Joaquin Castillo. "Being recognized for the second year in a row is a tremendous achievement, and we couldn't be prouder of our veterans and all our colleagues for the invaluable contributions they bring to our team."Recipients of the 2024 HIRE Vets Medallion Award must meet employment and veteran integration criteria, such as veteran hiring and retention percentages, as well as availability of resources that support the employees' development and integration like leadership and skills training.ACCIONA Energía is thus recognized to have shown a commitment to hiring veterans, but also to have ensured that they have a long-term career and growth plan that uses the diverse skills they acquired through their military service.ACCIONA Energía has been operating in North America for twenty years, employing more than 250 people across the US and Canada. The company's renewable energy fleet boasts a current installed capacity of 2.8 GWs of renewable energy and will surpass 3 GWs upon completion of its Forty Mile Wind project.

