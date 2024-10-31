New Memoir 511 DAYS Chronicles Early Days Of The Pandemic From Inside A Covid Ward

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) survivor spreads message of hope in new from Palmetto Publishing

Charleston, SC, Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Life can change in an instant. For John Moroni, life took an unexpected turn with the onset of the pandemic. Just days before Christmas 2020, John contracted Covid, never imagining the havoc to come. Over the course of 511 Days, John battled the long-term effects of a severe case of the virus, which included undergoing a bilateral lung transplant . But John had beaten the odds before, after being hit by a car in his youth, and he would beat them again. An optimist at heart , Moroni stayed positive throughout the ordeal and would emerge with even more appreciation for a life well lived.

In“511 Days,” Moroni recounts his experience in the aftermath of contracting Covid, from his hospitalization and surgery to his recovery and release, offering readers a firsthand account of what it was like inside a Covid ward at the start of the pandemic. While the virus took a heavy toll on him physically and mentally, his spirit remained hopeful, and with the support of his family and care team, he regained his strength. Although life will never be the same for Moroni, he is thankful to be alive and hopes his story will inspire others who are battling their own health issues.“Even though life looks a little bit different, I am grateful for each new day,” Moroni says.“And if my story brings hope to even one person who has been given a poor prognosis, I will be very happy.”

About the Author:

John Francis Moroni is a retired automobile dealer. An eternal optimist, enthusiastic home cook, and family man, he lives in Illinois and is a proud fan of Chicago sports.

