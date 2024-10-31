Crowe LLP Launches Human Capital Consulting Practice And Hires Industry Leader Joy Duce

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

New service will support businesses across the full spectrum of their employee programs and help them navigate human resource complexities

CHICAGO, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Crowe LLP , a public accounting and consulting firm, today announced the launch of the firm's human capital consulting practice, led by seasoned specialist Joy Duce . The new service offering provides organizations of all sizes across industries with tailored solutions to manage the full employee life cycle, from policies and processes to due diligence, regulatory obligations and more.

Joy Duce, Crowe Human Capital Consulting Leader

Duce joins Crowe with over 20 years of experience helping organizations achieve their strategic business objectives through talent management and organizational effectiveness solutions. She previously served as chief people officer for a top ten professional services firm and is uniquely placed to lead these services at Crowe. In her role as human capital consulting leader, she will manage the delivery of the firm's range of consulting services across talent management and outsourcing, helping businesses meet their strategic goals and manage compliance requirements.

"The human capital consulting team at Crowe is dedicated to offering customized solutions to empower organizations to maximize the potential of their most valuable asset, their people," said Mike Edwards, Crowe consulting managing principal. "We are very fortunate to build out this service offering under the leadership of Joy, who has significant experience in human resources, covering everything from people and policy to technology and processes."

Key offerings of the Crowe human capital consulting team include:



Human resource (HR) assessment and roadmap services

Outsourced chief human resource officer/chief people officer role

HR compensation and compliance Human capital due diligence

"In today's rapidly evolving business landscape, managing the employee life cycle can be challenging due to the complexities of business growth and regulatory requirements," said Duce. "At Crowe, we leverage our breadth of experience and deep industry specialization to develop solutions that address the distinct needs of businesses, equipping them to tackle current human capital challenges and seize future opportunities."

About Crowe

Crowe LLP

is a public accounting and consulting firm that uses its deep industry expertise to provide audit, tax and consulting services to public and private entities. Crowe is recognized by many organizations as one of the best places to work in the U.S. As an independent member of Crowe Global, one of the largest global accounting networks in the world, Crowe serves clients worldwide. The network consists of more than 200 independent accounting and advisory services firms in more than 130 countries around the world.

