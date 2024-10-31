IPL 2025: Wanted Players Who Put Team Before Personal Goals, Says LSG Owner Goenka

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Oct 31 (IANS) After Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) announced their retentions in Nicholas Pooran, Ravi Bishnoi, Mayank Yadav, Ayush Badoni and Mohsin Khan, franchise owner Sanjiv Goenka said the team's retention strategy was to keep players who put the side first ahead of their personal goals.

In the IPL 2025 retentions day, LSG let go of their captain KL Rahul, thus ending their three-year association with the right-handed batter. Instead of him, Pooran is their biggest retention at INR 21 crore, followed by Bishnoi and Mayank at INR 11 crore each, before Badoni and Mohsin were retained at INR 4 crore respectively.

“The first retention was an automatic choice and happened within two minutes, that is Nicholas Pooran. We had a very simple mindset to go in with players who have a mindset to win, who put the team before their personal goals and aspirations.”

“And we wanted to retain as much core as possible within our available purse. We had a strong bowling unit, that's why we went with three bowlers (Bishnoi, Mayank and Mohsin) from the previous season and all Indians. Pooran was a no-brainer. Ayush (Badoni) has done well for us at No. 6 and No. 7,” said Goenka after the retentions were made public.

Haq, Deepak Hooda and Marcus Stoinis. The franchise has a right-to-match (RTM) card and overall purse of INR 69 crore to go in the mega auction. Meanwhile, IPL 2022 champions Gujarat Titans have retained Rashid Khan (INR 18 crore), captain Shubman Gill (INR 16.5 crore), B Sai Sudharsan (INR 8.5 crore), Rahul Tewatia (INR 4 crore), and Shahrukh Khan (INR 4 crore). They let go of David Miller and Mohammed Shami, with GT now having purse of INR 69 crore for the mega auction.“We will continue to build on our strong foundation, drawing from our past successes and experiences. We extend our sincere gratitude to all the players who were part of the squad last over the three years.” “Their dedication, passion and contribution was admirable and we wish them the very best in their future cricketing endeavours, who knows they might be part of the Titans again after the auction. We look forward to building a cohesive team for the upcoming season that embodies the spirit of the Titans,” said Vikram Solanki, GT's Director of Cricket.

Apart from Rahul, LSG have let go of Quinton de Kock, Krunal Pandya, Naveen