Bottomline Awarded Best In Class In Javelin 2024 Commercial Epayables Scorecard

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Prestigious firm also names Bottomline the leader in Supplier Enablement for vendor onboarding and supplier engagement experiences

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Javelin Strategy & Research announced Bottomline as the BEST IN CLASS ePayables provider in its new 2024 Commercial ePayables Scorecard. For this report, Javelin assessed ePayables providers quantitatively and qualitatively across four categories: Supplier Enablement, Cross-Border, Ledger and Back-Office Integration, and Infrastructure and Architecture.

Javelin said,“Bottomline won the Best in Class designation with the most comprehensive commercial ePayables offering, scoring highly across all categories. Bottomline is also the leader in the Supplier Enablement category, with an impressive offering for vendor onboarding and ongoing supplier engagement.”

“The coveted Best in Class ePayables award from Javelin is a great recognition of our hard work in providing value to our clients on both sides of the Paymode network,” said Mike Jackson, Bottomline SVP, Paymode Product Management and Market Strategy.“This honor really showcases our dedication to innovation, our market leading supplier enablement and helping our customers modernize their payments process.”

“Commercial enterprises are looking for automation and streamlining of the entire accounts payable process,” said Albert Bodine, Director of Commercial & Enterprise at Javelin Strategy & Research.“Bottomline has the most comprehensive commercial ePayables product and can eliminate manual tasks such as data entry, check printing, and mailing, reducing administrative overhead and freeing up valuable time for the AP staff to focus on more strategic tasks. Automation also helps standardize payment processes, ensuring that all payments are handled consistently and in compliance with company policies.”

Javelin's 2024 Commercial ePayables Scorecard offers“guidance to commercial enterprises in assessing potential ePayables partners, helps enterprises see how current vendors stack up and, if an enterprise is new to the ePayables space, it provides a clear definition of the technology, key benefits, and sample use cases,” according to the company.

Additional Resources:



For more information about Bottomline, visit us by clicking here . To learn more about the report, click here .

About Bottomline

Bottomline helps businesses transform the way they pay and get paid. A global leader in business payments and cash management, Bottomline's secure, comprehensive solutions modernize payments for businesses and financial institutions globally. With over 35 years of experience, moving more than $10 trillion in payments annually, Bottomline is committed to driving impactful results for customers by reimagining business payments and delivering solutions that add to the bottom line. Bottomline is a portfolio company of Thoma Bravo, one of the largest software private equity firms in the world, with more than $160 billion in assets under management. For more information visit .

Bottomline and the Bottomline logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Bottomline Technologies, Inc.

Media Contact:

Heather Pavliga

Bottomline

Global Head, Brand & Communications

Email: ...