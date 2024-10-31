Nephros Schedules Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SOUTH ORANGE, N.J., Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nephros, (Nasdaq: NEPH), a leading water company providing filtration solutions for both healthcare and commercial markets, today announced that it will file its third-quarter results on Thursday, November 7, 2024 after close and will host a call that same day at 4:30pm ET.

Participants may dial into the call as follows:

Domestic access: 1 (844) 808-7106

International access: 1 (412) 317-5285

Upon joining, please ask to be joined into the Nephros conference call.

An audio archive of the call will be available shortly after the call on the Nephros Investor Relations page .

Alternatively, a replay of the call may be accessed until November 14, 2024 at 1 (877) 344-7529 or 1 (412) 317-0088 for international callers and entering replay access code: 5018166.

About Nephros

Nephros is a leading provider of filtration products to the medica, commercial, and industrial markets, offering a wide range of solutions that deliver superior filtration performance. With its advanced hollow-fiber technology and effective commercial filter media, Nephros products help protect against waterborne contaminants, ensuring the highest level of water quality.

For more information about Nephros, please visit us at nephros.com .

