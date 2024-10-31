Qatarenergy Announces Fuel Prices For November
Date
10/31/2024 7:19:44 AM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
The Peninsula online
Doha, Qatar: QatarEnergy has announced the fuel prices for the month of November.
While the fuel prices for Premium grade petrol remains unchanged, the rates for Super grade petrol and Diesel has been increased.
Premium petrol is priced the same as October at QR1.90 per litre while Super grade petrol will be priced at QR2.10 per litre as compared with QR2.05 in October.
Meanwhile, Diesel will be charged at QR2.05 per litre in November, as compared to QR2 in October.
The Ministry of energy and Industry started pegging the fuel prices to the international market and from September 2017, it is QatarEnergy who announce the monthly price list.
MENAFN31102024000063011010ID1108837523
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.