Qatarenergy Announces Fuel Prices For November

Doha, Qatar: QatarEnergy has announced the prices for the month of November.

While the fuel prices for Premium grade remains unchanged, the rates for Super grade petrol and Diesel has been increased.

Premium petrol is priced the same as October at QR1.90 per litre while Super grade petrol will be priced at QR2.10 per litre as compared with QR2.05 in October.

Meanwhile, Diesel will be charged at QR2.05 per litre in November, as compared to QR2 in October.

The Ministry of and Industry started pegging the fuel prices to the international market and from September 2017, it is QatarEnergy who announce the monthly price list.