GCC Colocation Data Center Portfolio Report 2024-2025 & 2028: Detailed Analysis Of 86 Existing And 79 Upcoming Data Centers
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "GCC Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The upcoming data center capacity in the GCC is over 1.3 GW on full build, which is almost 300 MW more than the region's current capacity. Saudi Arabia dominates the upcoming data center market in GCC with almost 40% of the total power capacity Some of the emerging data center locations are Oman and Bahrain.
More than 75% of the existing Rack capacity is concentrated around UAE and Saudi Arabia. Khazna Data Centers is the largest data center Operator in the region, followed by Saudi Telecom Company and Gulf Data Hub.
Key Market Highlights:
This database (Excel) product covers the GCC data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:
Detailed Analysis of 86 existing data centers Detailed Analysis of 79 upcoming data centers Countries covered: Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and UAE Existing white-floor space (square feet) Upcoming white-floor space (square feet) Current IT load capacity (2024) Future capacity additions (2024-2028) Retail Colocation Pricing
Quarter Rack (1/4) Half Rack Cabinets (1/2) Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.) Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing
Existing Data Centers (86 Facilities):
Market Snapshot Location (Region/Country/City) Facility Address Operator/Owner Name Data Center Name, i.e., (Hamala Data Center, Riyadh Data Center) Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area) Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity) Rack Capacity Year of Operations Design Standards (Tier I - IV) Power/Cooling Redundancy
Upcoming Data Centers (79 Facilities):
Investment Snapshot Location (Region/Country/City) Investor Name Area (White-Floor Area) Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity) Investment ($ Million) Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million) Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million) General Construction Services Investment ($ Million) Announcement Year Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned) Active or Expected Year of Opening
Target Audience:
Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT) Data center Construction Contractors Data center Infrastructure Providers New Entrants Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms Corporate and Governments Agencies
Key Topics Covered:
About the Database Scope & Assumptions Definitions Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility Existing Data Center Database Upcoming Data Center Facility Existing vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics) Colocation Pricing Explore the Comprehensive Portfolio
Investors/Operators Covered
Agility Batelco CloudAcropolis CtrlS Damac Data Centres (Edgnex) Datacenter Vaults Detecon Al Saudia Co. Ltd. Du Dubai Electricity & Water Authority (DEWA) Morohub Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) eHosting DataFort Emirates Global Aluminium Equinix Gulf Data Hub Injazat Khazna Data Centers Mannai Meeza Moammar Information Systems(MIS) & Saudi Fransi Capital Mobily Morohub Neutel Communications NourNet Oman Data Park Ooredoo PacificControls Quantum Switch Tamasuk and MCIT Saudi Telecom Company (center3) solution by stc (Qualitynet) TONOMOUS (ZeroPoint DC) Zain Zajil Telecom ZEUUS

