“Ragnarok: Rebirth” Official Launching In Taiwan, Hong Kong And Macau On October 31, 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Seoul, South Korea, Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GRAVITY Co., Ltd. (NasdaqGM: GRVY) (“Gravity” or“Company”), a developer and publisher of and mobile games, announced that Gravity's wholly-owned subsidiary, Gravity Game Vision Co., Ltd, officially launched the 3D MMORPG mobile game, Ragnarok: Rebirth (Chinese Title: 中仙境傳說:重生), on October 31, 2024 at 9:00 am (HKT) in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau.

Ragnarok: Rebirth is idle content, which reduces fatigue and provides rich rewards that allow users to grow their characters quickly over time. The game provides both vertical and horizontal screens for user convenience. In June of this year, immediately after its launch in Southeast Asia, Ragnarok Rebirth ranked the first in free popular game in the Apple App Store in Thailand, the Philippines, Indonesia, and Malaysia, proving its undying popularity.

“As the title suggests, Ragnarok: Rebirth was created to provide a new Ragnarok experience,” Gravity stated.“We're grateful for the enthusiastic interest and support for the pre-registration, and we'll do our best for users with good service.”

