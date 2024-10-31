Axis Technologies Group, Inc. Appoints Max Wan As Non-Executive Director To Lead Digital Assets And Resources Deployment

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Axis Technologies Group Inc (OTCMKTS:AXTG)

TROY, MI, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Axis Technologies Group, (OTC: AXTG), a leading provider of digital and asset management solutions, today announced the appointment of Max Wan Chi Wai as Non-Executive Director of the company. Mr. Wan will play a pivotal role in spearheading AXTG's expansion into digital asset deployment linked to resources.

Max Wan is a strategic shareholder in one of the largest copper mines in Peru , with over $4 billion in copper reserves. Leveraging this significant mining asset, AXTG aims to develop an innovative digital assets platform, enabling the monetization and securitization of tangible mining resources through blockchain technology. This strategic move comes as AXTG finalizes a partnership agreement with a U.S.-based public listed company to jointly develop and expand this platform.

“We are delighted to welcome Max Wan to our leadership team,” said William Tien, President of Axis Technologies Group, Inc.“His extensive experience in mining resources and his strategic insights into digital asset applications will significantly strengthen AXTG's position in the digital finance and resource management sectors. The combination of Max's copper reserves in Peru and our technology expertise will create new, scalable opportunities for digital asset-backed investments.”

As the new Non-Executive Director, Max Wan will focus on establishing and optimizing the digital deployment of mining resources, utilizing AXTG's proprietary blockchain and digital banking solutions. This initiative is expected to streamline resource-backed digital assets and enhance transparency, liquidity, and investor engagement in the mining sector.

“I am honored to join Axis Technologies Group at this exciting juncture,” said Max Wan.“AXTG's vision aligns with my goal to bridge traditional resource assets with cutting-edge digital asset technology. Together, we aim to create innovative pathways for investors to access and capitalize on tangible, resource-backed digital assets.”

The new digital assets platform is projected to launch in late 2024, offering investors opportunities to diversify their portfolios with copper-backed digital assets. AXTG plans to introduce more mining resource-backed products as the partnership with Max Wan's copper mine expands.

About Axis Technologies Group, Inc.

Axis Technologies Group, Inc. (OTC: AXTG) is a publicly traded company specializing in digital banking solutions, digital asset development, and blockchain-based financial services. With a commitment to technological innovation and financial inclusion, AXTG is at the forefront of providing cutting-edge solutions to investors and businesses worldwide.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements related to anticipated revenues, expenses, earnings, operating cash flows, the outlook for markets, and the demand for products. Forward-looking statements are no guarantees of future performance and are inherently subject to uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon, among other things, assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management, including management's own knowledge and assessment of the Company's industry and competition. The Company assumes no duty to update its forward-looking statements.

