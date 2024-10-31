Cairo Deplores RSF Attacks On Civilians In Sudan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Oct 31 (KUNA) -- Egypt on Thursday denounced recent violent launched by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) against civilians in Sudan's Gezira state.

In a press release, the Egyptian Foreign said Cairo monitors with extreme concern the happenings in Gezira state and the RSF's attacks on innocent civilians, including children, women and old people.

It underlined that Egypt condemns in the strongest terms the blatant aggression that led to the displacement of thousands of people and constituted a flagrant breach of international humanitarian law, while calling for keeping Sudanese national institutions intact as the sole way to maintain this Arab country's unity and territorial integrity.

It echoed its call for ensuring an immediate ceasefire and putting Jeddah Declaration of Commitment to Protect the Civilians of Sudan in place, vowing that it would spare no effort to stop bloodshed in Sudan and help it find a way out of the crisis.

Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) had reportedly killed at least 124 people in a village in the country's Gezira State. (end)

aff









MENAFN31102024000071011013ID1108836990