UK Records First Case Of Dangerous Mpox Strain

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) British authorities have reported the country's first case of the Clade 1b strain of the Mpox virus, also known as monkeypox.

British reported on Wednesday, October 30, that the individual had recently traveled to an African country.

According to the report, the individual began showing flu-like symptoms and developed skin rashes about ten days ago.

A British official noted that this is the first recorded case of this Mpox strain in the UK, and efforts are ongoing to contain its spread.

Clade 1b is known to cause more severe symptoms than Clade 2, with a higher risk of fatality.

Previously, officials in Norway and Germany had reported three cases of monkeypox of the Clade 2 type.

Mpox, commonly known as monkeypox, is a contagious viral disease that initially spread in the Congo in 2022.

Statistics show that as of this year, 42,000 cases of Mpox have been recorded in Africa, with over 1,100 deaths reported.

The rise of Mpox cases worldwide continues to raise concerns, as countries remain vigilant to prevent further spread.

