Rohitashv Gour Shares Details Of His Diwali Celebrations

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Oct 31 (IANS) *Actor Rohitashv Gour, who essays the role of Manmohan Tiwari in the superhit television show 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai', has shared what his Diwali celebrations are like.

The said the festive Diwali spread prepared by his wife forms the most crucial part of his family's Diwali celebrations. Talking about his celebrations, the said,“One of my most important rituals each year is performing the Lakshmi Puja with my family. It's a sacred moment where we pray together, seeking blessings for health, prosperity, and happiness. After the puja, our home is filled with the delightful aromas of festive sweets and snacks. My wife and daughters prepare traditional dishes, and we gather to enjoy the flavours of Diwali, reminiscing about old times and creating new memories”.

He further mentioned,“My wife, an excellent cook, makes a variety of sweets, including my favourites, her homemade gujiyas, crispy on the outside and filled with a rich mixture of khoya and dry fruits. She also prepares besan laddoos and sooji halwa. The smell of these treats takes me back to my childhood Diwalis. I also prioritise giving back during this time, whether through charity or by spending time with those who may not have family around”.

'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai' is a comedy show, and takes place in the fictional "Modern Colony" located in Kanpur and revolves around two neighbouring couples. The husbands, Vibhutinarayan Mishra and Manmohan Tiwari, who have been married for seven years, are bored with their marriages and are smitten by each other's wives, unbeknownst to each other. The two men attempt various ultimately unsuccessful and hilarious techniques to impress each other's wives. 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai' airs Monday to Friday on &TV.