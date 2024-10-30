Norway Planning To Help Ukraine Strengthen Its Navy
10/30/2024 7:14:14 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Norwegian government is planning to help strengthen the capabilities of the Ukrainian Navy.
This was stated by Norwegian Defense Minister Bjørn Arild Gram in Odesa at a joint briefing with Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.
He noted that Norway and Ukraine are maritime states, and therefore Norway has committed itself to be in the maritime coalition with the United Kingdom.
“I am impressed with the progress of the Ukrainian Navy, which has pushed away the Russian fleet. Today, we discussed ways to further accelerate this progress. This includes training of the military, provision of small boats, and investments,” the Norwegian minister said.
As reported by Ukrinform, the UK will allocate an additional 120 million pounds (about $155 million) to support the Maritime Security Capability Coalition for Ukraine.
