Superior Energy Services Announces Third Quarter 2024 Results And Conference Call

For the third quarter of 2024, the Company reported net income from continuing operations of $21.9 million, or $1.09 per diluted share, with revenue of $197.3 million. This compares to net income from continuing operations of $29.5 million or $1.46 per diluted share, with revenue of $201.1 million, for the second quarter of 2024.

The Company's Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure defined on page 4) was $57.8 million compared to $60.0 million for the second quarter of 2024. Refer to pages 11 and 12 for a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to GAAP results.

Third Quarter 2024 Geographic Breakdown

U.S. land revenue was $36.0 million for the third quarter of 2024, a decrease of 8% compared to revenue of $39.0 million for the second quarter of 2024. The decline in U.S. land revenue was primarily driven by decreased activity from our premium drill pipe and bottom hole accessories product lines within our Rentals segment, consistent with a reduced U.S. land rig count.

U.S. offshore revenue was $49.7 million in the third quarter of 2024, a decrease of 8% compared to revenue of $53.8 million in the second quarter of 2024. U.S. offshore revenue decreased primarily in our Well Services segments, with the most significant decline coming from our project-based completion services product line. U.S. Offshore revenue in the Rentals segment for the third quarter of 2024 was up $1.6 million versus the second quarter of 2024, despite approximately $1.0 million of revenue slipping to the fourth quarter of 2024 due to hurricane activity in September.

International revenue was $111.6 million in the third quarter of 2024, an increase of 3% compared to revenue of $108.4 million in the second quarter of 2024. International revenue was up across both our Rentals and Well Services segments, with the increase being driven by our hydraulic snubbing and well control services product lines.

Third Quarter 2024 Segment Reporting

The Rentals segment revenue in the third quarter of 2024 was $97.9 million, a 2% decrease compared to revenue of $99.9 million in the second quarter of 2024, primarily driven by reduced activity in U.S. land and hurricane disruptions in the U.S. offshore market. In the third quarter of 2024, Rentals segment income from operations was $43.9 million as compared to $44.1 million in the second quarter of 2024. Adjusted EBITDA was $55.9 million, a decrease from $56.0 million in the second quarter of 2024. Adjusted EBITDA Margin (a non-GAAP measure defined on page 4) was 57%, a 1% increase from the second quarter of 2024.

The Well Services segment revenue in the third quarter of 2024 was $99.5 million, a 2% decrease compared to revenue of $101.2 million in the second quarter of 2024 and income from operations for the third quarter of 2024 was $3.8 million as compared to $10.7 million in the second quarter of 2024. Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2024 was $15.4 million with an Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 16%, as compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $19.1 million with an Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 19% in the second quarter of 2024. The Well Services segment sequential decline was primarily driven by lower activity in our project-based completion services product line.

Liquidity

As of September 30, 2024, the Company had cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash of approximately $380.6 million. As of September 30, 2024, our borrowing base, as defined in our credit agreement, was approximately $89.9 million, and we had $39.5 million in letters of credit outstanding which reduced the borrowing availability to $50.4 million. At September 30, 2024, we had no outstanding borrowings under our credit facility.

During the third quarter of 2024, we utilized an indirect foreign exchange mechanism known as a Blue Chip Swap. The transactions were completed at implied exchange rates that were approximately 63.0% higher than the official exchange rate, resulting in a loss of approximately $5.1 million during the third quarter of 2024.

During the third quarter of 2024, net cash from operating activities was $62.5 million. Free Cash Flow (a non-GAAP measure defined on page 4) for the third quarter of 2024 totaled $50.5 million as compared to $39.0 million for the second quarter of 2024. Refer to page 8 for a reconciliation of Free Cash Flow to Net Cash from Operating Activities.

Third quarter 2024 capital expenditures were $12.0 million. The Company expects total capital expenditures for 2024 to be approximately $100 to $110 million. Approximately 91% of total 2024 capital expenditures are targeted for the replacement of existing assets. Of the total estimated 2024 capital expenditures, approximately 68% is expected to be invested in the Rentals segment.

2024 Guidance

Our full year 2024 guidance remains consistent from the second quarter 2024 guidance. We expect 2024 revenue to come in at a range of $780 million to $840 million with 2024 Adjusted EBITDA expected to be in a range of $235 million to $265 million.

To access via phone, participants can register for the call here , where they will be provided a phone number and access code. The call will be available for replay until November 1, 2025 on Superior's website at . If you are a shareholder and would like to submit a question, please email your question beforehand to Jamie Spexarth at ....

About Superior Energy Services

Superior Energy Services serves the drilling, completion and production-related needs of oil and gas companies worldwide through a diversified portfolio of specialized oilfield services and equipment that are used throughout the economic life cycle of oil and gas wells. For more information, visit: .

